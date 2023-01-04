ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

City of Palm Bay Deployed Rugged Laptops to 30 Police Patrol Vehicles

Palm Bay, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxCea_0k3LoijU00

On December 12, 2022, the City of Palm Bay’s Information Technology (IT), Fleet, and Palm Bay Police Department collaborated on deploying 30 Getac rugged laptops. The laptops were installed in police patrol vehicles to address cellular connectivity challenges throughout the City. Getac’s advanced internal cellular antenna technology shows increased connectivity in areas once known for poor or no connectivity. As ruggedized laptops, the devices hold a reputation for maintaining connectivity in harsh weather conditions to ensure first responders have access to perform critical police functions. In addition, the hardened casing allows the devices to withstand drops, bumps, and other impacts while remaining lightweight and portable. The City continues to explore innovative initiatives to equip first responders with the tools necessary to provide superior public safety services to Palm Bay.

