Hofmeister launches online portal to track school districts’ use of federal relief funds
Oklahomans can now track school districts' use of federal COVID relief funds with a new online portal.
‘Something is wrong at the Oklahoma State Health Department’: Records show OK falling behind on Covid variant testing, OSDH denies it
Every state has been testing Covid-19 variants since the pandemic began to allow for a better understanding of what physicians are dealing with and how to treat it, but documents show a delay in the CDC receiving variant samples from Oklahoma.
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
OSDH: Over 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 in past 3 days
Health leaders in the Sooner State say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise.
Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation makes room for additional federal funding for new Veterans Hospital
Oklahoma Delegation has made room for an additional $31.2M in federal funding for Tulsa's new Veterans Hospital.
aarp.org
Nominations open for the 15th annual AARP Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors
Nominations are open for the 15th annual AARP Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors, which celebrates 50 Native American elders who have positively impacted our country, state, communities and Indian Country. Since 2009, the annual event, previously known as AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder Honors, has recognized nearly 700 elders from Oklahoma’s...
KTEN.com
Eco-friendly 'water cremations' now available in Oklahoma
(KTEN) — Flameless "cremation" is now an option in Oklahoma. One funeral home thinks this might offer some peace of mind for those thinking about life after death. The newly emerging method uses water-like chemicals to do what the flames usually do, and the process is a little easier to come to terms with.
USDA ‘Local Food for Schools’ program launches in Oklahoma
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Local Food for Schools program is designed to help school districts partner with local farmers and ranchers to give students more access to nutritious foods unique to the area they live.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’
DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Oklahomans Want To Delete Their Social Media Upon Death
How many times have you looked through your social media history or memories and cringed a little on the inside? It's OK, that's a tell-tale sign that you're growing as a person, and it happens to most of us. In fact, the vast majority would prefer their entire social media disappear the moment they die.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
KOCO
Preparations underway for Oklahoma Gov. Stitt's inauguration
OKLAHOMA CITY — With Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Sitt's inauguration just days away, preparations were already underway at the state Capitol. On Monday, Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time as the state's top public official. A stage and grandstands have been placed ahead of the event,...
Oklahoma Representative Nominated For House Speaker
Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern (R) was nominated for the House Speaker position in two separate votes on Thursday. "Who can unify the party? Who can deliver results? Representative Kevin Hern can do just that," Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) said during Hern's nomination. "I am proud to enter his name into the nomination."
ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans back in motion after pausing due to open meetings violation
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s controversial $5 billion project to build several new turnpikes and remove hundreds of homes throughout the state is back on after the Authority’s board took a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote came a little over a month after a...
icytales.com
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
pryorinfopub.com
Proposal would lift two-year cap for lawmakers to return to teaching in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — When J.J. Dossett lost his November bid for reelection to the Senate, he wanted to return to teaching. But a state law put a two-year waiting period in place before Dossett, a Democrat from Owasso, could go back to the classroom. Oklahoma law prohibits a member...
