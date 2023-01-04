ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
aarp.org

Nominations open for the 15th annual AARP Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors

Nominations are open for the 15th annual AARP Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors, which celebrates 50 Native American elders who have positively impacted our country, state, communities and Indian Country. Since 2009, the annual event, previously known as AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder Honors, has recognized nearly 700 elders from Oklahoma’s...
KTEN.com

Eco-friendly 'water cremations' now available in Oklahoma

(KTEN) — Flameless "cremation" is now an option in Oklahoma. One funeral home thinks this might offer some peace of mind for those thinking about life after death. The newly emerging method uses water-like chemicals to do what the flames usually do, and the process is a little easier to come to terms with.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
bryancountypatriot.com

Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’

DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Z94

Oklahomans Want To Delete Their Social Media Upon Death

How many times have you looked through your social media history or memories and cringed a little on the inside? It's OK, that's a tell-tale sign that you're growing as a person, and it happens to most of us. In fact, the vast majority would prefer their entire social media disappear the moment they die.
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure

Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
KOCO

Preparations underway for Oklahoma Gov. Stitt's inauguration

OKLAHOMA CITY — With Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Sitt's inauguration just days away, preparations were already underway at the state Capitol. On Monday, Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time as the state's top public official. A stage and grandstands have been placed ahead of the event,...
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
