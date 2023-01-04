Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
pdjnews.com
News Briefs
Embrace Grace will be hosting a Single and Pregnant support group where women can ‘get support, find hope, and experience joy.’ These meetings will span over 12 weeks, and after 12 weeks, women will receive a free baby shower. They will meet Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at The Fountain, located at 831 Grove in Perry.
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
KBTX.com
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
“We simply cannot manage,” OKC in desperate need of animal adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is in need of adoptions more than ever because they are busting at the seams.
KOCO
Teenager from Tennessee arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over, acting as deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A teenager from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as a deputy. The 19-year-old suspect had gear that mirrored an officer. Now, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson has a warning for drivers. The sheriff said when you get...
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
pdjnews.com
for annual Blood Drive
Rock the New Year by saving lives with KATT and Our Blood Institute at the legendary 38th annual blood drive. KATT Radio will host the 2023 blood drive events on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at eleven convenient locations statewide. · OKC: Quail Springs Mall (upper level across from Academy of Hair Design) · Midwest City: Reed Conference Center (5800 Will Rogers Rd.) · Ada: Pontotoc…
‘We’re there to help not fight,’ Nurse wants answers after attacker’s charges are downgraded
An ER nurse is speaking out and asking questions, nearly a year after he was attacked in his emergency room.
pdjnews.com
Billings Fire & Rescue
Billings Fire & Rescue is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help raise funds for the Miner family, since their vehicle accident in December. The dinner will take place at the Billings Community Building on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., (or until they run out!) Dinner...
Oklahoma pair arrested in Missouri drug bust
Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.
pdjnews.com
Noble County Officers sworn in
January 3rd, 2023 Noble County officers Mandy Snyder Assessor, Jason Kienholz Dist 1 Commissioner, and Nick Hughes Dist 3 Commissioner were sworn in to begin their new 4 year terms. Also sworn in were the appointed members of the County Excise Board: Jill Hansen, Arlie Goforth, and Stan Mullins. District Judge Nikki Leach administered the oaths of office for each officer and appointee.
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
pdjnews.com
Area MLK Jr. Day events scheduled for Jan. 15-16
Stillwater Community United and its member organizations invite everyone to join us in commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In addition to the annual unity march, this year also marks the return of the commemoration event at the Stillwater Community Center, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. The theme of the commemoration is “Forgetting Not Our Past…
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for subject accused of practicing dentistry without a license
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Henry A. Miller, 35, Blackwell, who is charged with a felony count of practicing dentistry without a license, in Kay County District Court. The charge was filed by the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry on Dec. 20. Officer Michael Lowe, reports in the...
