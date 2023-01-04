STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help No. 6 Texas defeat Oklahoma State 56-46 on Saturday in the Longhorns’ first game since coach Chris Beard was fired. Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) improved to 6-1 under interim coach Rodney Terry. Beard faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had been suspended without pay since he was arrested and was fired Thursday, with the school saying that he was “unfit” for the position. Kalib Boone had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2), which narrowly lost to No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 31 and had a solid win over West Virginia before Saturday’s loss. Oklahoma State’s Moussa Cisse missed the game with an ankle injury; the 7-foot-1 forward leads the Big 12 with 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO