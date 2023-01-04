Representative Annie Menz (D-Norman) made her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in state history. “It is an honor to sit on the House Floor as the first Latina in state history elected to the State Legislature,” said Menz. “We are a diverse state and Latina Oklahomans deserve to see themselves represented in their government.” …

