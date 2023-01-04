Read full article on original website
pdjnews.com
First Latina elected to Oklahoma Legislature
Representative Annie Menz (D-Norman) made her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in state history. “It is an honor to sit on the House Floor as the first Latina in state history elected to the State Legislature,” said Menz. “We are a diverse state and Latina Oklahomans deserve to see themselves represented in their government.” …
OMRF Fleming Scholar applications open to high school, college students
The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 Sir Alexander Fleming Scholar Program. The deadline is Feb. 1. The paid, eight-week summer biomedical research internship is open to high school seniors, college freshmen, sophomores and juniors. To be eligible, students must be 16 or older and an...
Hofmeister launches online portal tracking school districts’ use of federal relief funds
Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today that a new online portal is available for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and public school districts in the state have spent down approximately 58 percent of the $2.3 billion the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) has allocated to…
