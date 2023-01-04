Johnny Ray Robbins, 72 of Perry, passed on Tuesday, January 3rd 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Johnny was born on September 12, 1950 in Fairfax Ok. He moved to Wichita KS when he was five. He later moved to Perry when he was in High School, this is when he met Marie Malget. Johnny joined the army in 1968 and served three years in active duty and twenty-seven in the Army National Guard. They were married on December 3, 1969. He worked and retired from The Oklahoma Department of Transportation. They have eleven children: Catherine (Wade) Smith, John (Jonell) Robbins, Vernon (Norma) Robbins, Melissa (David) Robbins, April (Roger) Wilson, David Robbins, Laura (Sam) Robbins, Patricia Harrell and Megan Robbins. There are twenty-eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

PERRY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO