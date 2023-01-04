Read full article on original website
OSU professor wins national award for MRI-like approach
Dr. Todd Halihan, professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology (BPSoG) at Oklahoma State University, was recently awarded the Charles V. Theis Award by the American Institute of Hydrology (AIH) for his novel groundwater hydrology research. “This award is the highest groundwater research award presented by the AIH and is similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but for groundwater research,”…
Billings Fire & Rescue
Billings Fire & Rescue is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help raise funds for the Miner family, since their vehicle accident in December. The dinner will take place at the Billings Community Building on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., (or until they run out!) Dinner...
Moore Public Schools teacher resigns, investigated for Snapchats to 8th grader
A Moore Public Schools teacher and track coach who is the son of the mayor of Altus resigned from his position Nov. 15 after the district became aware of “Snapchat correspondence” with an eighth-grade girl. Now, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has filed an application to revoke...
Perry Basketball dominates Watonga competes in Wheat Capital Tourn. this weekend
Perry Public Schools Photos by PHS Yearbook. Pictured are highlight photos of PHS varsity basketball games on Tuesday, January 3 at the Maroon Athletic Center. Perry hosted Watonga for homecoming night. The Lady Maroons defeated Watonga 39-24 and the Maroons won 49-38. Next up, the high school basketball teams will compete in the Wheat Capital Tournament at Chisholm High School on January 5-7…
Area MLK Jr. Day events scheduled for Jan. 15-16
Stillwater Community United and its member organizations invite everyone to join us in commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In addition to the annual unity march, this year also marks the return of the commemoration event at the Stillwater Community Center, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. The theme of the commemoration is “Forgetting Not Our Past…
After arrest, Deer Creek Public Schools teacher resigns
Just before the Deer Creek Public Schools Board of Education was supposed to meet Monday night, teacher Sarah Hull-Degroat, who had been suspended for allegedly using Google Docs to have a conversation with a student that was sexual in nature, resigned from the district. According to the agenda for Monday’s...
News Briefs
Embrace Grace will be hosting a Single and Pregnant support group where women can ‘get support, find hope, and experience joy.’ These meetings will span over 12 weeks, and after 12 weeks, women will receive a free baby shower. They will meet Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at The Fountain, located at 831 Grove in Perry.
Lady Maroons Wrestling captures big win over Edmond North
The girls wrestling teams took center stage on Thursday, January 5 in the Maroon Athletic Center for a home dual. Both the junior high and high school Lady Maroons had a huge victory over 6A powerhouse, Edmond North. The junior high wrestlers battled to a 36-18 win, while the high school team won 36-24.It was exciting night for the girls wrestling program and fans! Next up, the Lady Maroons…
Noble County Officers sworn in
January 3rd, 2023 Noble County officers Mandy Snyder Assessor, Jason Kienholz Dist 1 Commissioner, and Nick Hughes Dist 3 Commissioner were sworn in to begin their new 4 year terms. Also sworn in were the appointed members of the County Excise Board: Jill Hansen, Arlie Goforth, and Stan Mullins. District Judge Nikki Leach administered the oaths of office for each officer and appointee.
2023 Oklahoma State Position Preview - Infield
Fresh off a third-consecutive trip to the NCAA Women’s College World Series, Oklahoma State has reestablished itself among the nation’s elite softball programs. As the 2023 Cowgirls prepare for their chance to play on the sport’s biggest stage, check back in regularly at okstate.com for a breakdown of the OSU roster by position group. This week we breakdown the OSU infield. With the graduation…
Johnny Ray Robbins
Johnny Ray Robbins, 72 of Perry, passed on Tuesday, January 3rd 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Johnny was born on September 12, 1950 in Fairfax Ok. He moved to Wichita KS when he was five. He later moved to Perry when he was in High School, this is when he met Marie Malget. Johnny joined the army in 1968 and served three years in active duty and twenty-seven in the Army National Guard. They were married on December 3, 1969. He worked and retired from The Oklahoma Department of Transportation. They have eleven children: Catherine (Wade) Smith, John (Jonell) Robbins, Vernon (Norma) Robbins, Melissa (David) Robbins, April (Roger) Wilson, David Robbins, Laura (Sam) Robbins, Patricia Harrell and Megan Robbins. There are twenty-eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Sooners fall to No. 23 Baylor in Big 12 play
NORMAN — Oklahoma battled until the clock hit zero but fell to No. 23 Baylor 81-70 at Lloyd Noble Center Tuesday night, snapping the Sooners’ eightgame winning streak and 6-0 start at home. No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) trailed by 16 points after the first quarter but fought back, cutting the Bears’ lead to just four at the break, but despite multiple Sooner runs, the Bears were able to…
