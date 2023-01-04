Read full article on original website
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful
The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
Rascal Flatts’ singer stops by El Reno’s Sid’s Diner
A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Oklahoma City Police increasing pay and offering $10,000 sign on bonus for recruits, plus other benefits
Oklahoma City hopes boosting starting pay for police recruits will get more officers on the streets.
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
Area MLK Jr. Day events scheduled for Jan. 15-16
Stillwater Community United and its member organizations invite everyone to join us in commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In addition to the annual unity march, this year also marks the return of the commemoration event at the Stillwater Community Center, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. The theme of the commemoration is “Forgetting Not Our Past…
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
New restaurant and bars coming to the OKC area
New year, new bars and restaurants are planned for the OKC area. Bar K – huge indoor/outdoor dog park + bar and restaurant. Located on the Oklahoma River near RiversportOKC. Truck Yard – Large indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant on the southern part of the canal. Tiny Bubbles –...
Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Southwest 28th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. According to police, a man who was sleeping in his home woke up bleeding and was...
Oklahoma City councilwoman worried about Bricktown crime
A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
OU: Campus police release video of disturbing arrest
University of Oklahoma Police has released body camera footage of a controversial arrest at the Bedlam football game back in November.
Fatal hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A fatal hit-and-run left a woman dead in Oklahoma City. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene at Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard where a woman had been hit by a car. OKCPD told KOCO 5 multiple cars struck a woman and she was hit multiple times.
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
‘Still surreal, unnecessary,’ Beloved football player and father dies in OKC shooting
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect, while four people recover from gunshot wounds in the hospital, and a family reels from an unimaginable loss.
Burst Pipes Leaves Midwest City Apartment Ruined, Residents Searching For Assistance
A single mother living at the Ridge Apartments in Midwest City said it's been weeks since her home was ruined, and still hasn't received help from management. Aja Shaw said it took her apartment management five days just to get the water in the vacant apartments above her turned off, and now everything she owns is ruined.
