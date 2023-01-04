ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Madoc

This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And Tasteful

The most popular menu item at this restaurant is the burger, which comes smothered in cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Nic’s Grill, located at 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73107 is one of those joints that crafts delicious burgers for guests daily. This small-looking joint has remained the favorite of many individuals that are yet to have a better burger elsewhere. Their burgers are tasty and memorably delicious. The joint is a big flavor place that delivers great meals daily and that’s what matters to customers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Area MLK Jr. Day events scheduled for Jan. 15-16

Stillwater Community United and its member organizations invite everyone to join us in commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In addition to the annual unity march, this year also marks the return of the commemoration event at the Stillwater Community Center, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. The theme of the commemoration is “Forgetting Not Our Past…
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City

UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients

OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

New restaurant and bars coming to the OKC area

New year, new bars and restaurants are planned for the OKC area. Bar K – huge indoor/outdoor dog park + bar and restaurant. Located on the Oklahoma River near RiversportOKC. Truck Yard – Large indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant on the southern part of the canal. Tiny Bubbles –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fatal hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A fatal hit-and-run left a woman dead in Oklahoma City. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene at Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard where a woman had been hit by a car. OKCPD told KOCO 5 multiple cars struck a woman and she was hit multiple times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

