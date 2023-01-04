ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Fox Business

Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023

With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
NASDAQ

Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
wealthinsidermag.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
FLORIDA STATE
rigzone.com

Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil will be $83.63 per barrel at the end of 2023. That was the average response executives from 150 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of next year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $160 per barrel.
rigzone.com

EU Can Close Gap If Russian Gas Deliveries Fall To Zero, IEA Says

The EU faces a potential shortfall of almost 30 bcm of natural gas in 2023 – but the IEA believes this gap can be closed and shortages avoided. — The European Union faces a potential shortfall of almost 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2023 – but the International Energy Agency (IEA) believes this gap can be closed and the risk of shortages avoided.
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
rigzone.com

USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves

Proved reserves of U.S. crude oil and lease condensate increased by 6.2 billion barrels, or 16 percent, from 2020 to 2021, a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has highlighted. These proved reserves stood at 44.4 billion barrels at year end 2021, compared to 38.2 billion barrels...
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
Top Speed

Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?

As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.

