msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits decline
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with COVID-19 infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation.
Oil will jump 28% in 2023, with another energy crunch set to push prices higher, Eurasia Group says
Oil prices will rise above $100 a barrel in 2023, according to a projection in the Eurasia Group's top risks of the year. Oil demand looks poised to grow as China recovers quickly after backing off zero-COVID polices and the US experiences only a shallow recession. Brent and WTI crude...
marinelink.com
Chevron to Send 500,000-barrel Cargo of Venezuelan Oil to Its Pascagoula Refinery
U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to be loaded at state-run PDVSA's...
Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023
With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
CNBC
Charts suggest oil, natural gas and wheat could be due for a ‘boom,’ Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
A 'volatility event' will plunge the stock market to new lows in the next 6 months, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says
The stock market is poised to plunge to new lows in the first half of 2023, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton. Stockton told CNBC on Tuesday that a "volatility event" could send the VIX soaring to 50. "The seasonal influences are sort of petering off here in terms of...
rigzone.com
Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil will be $83.63 per barrel at the end of 2023. That was the average response executives from 150 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of next year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $160 per barrel.
If you had invested $1,000 in Tesla 5 years ago, you’d have $4,973 today, a gain of 397%
Tesla’s shares are down significantly year over year. But if you got in early, your investment would still be up almost 400%.
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
rigzone.com
EU Can Close Gap If Russian Gas Deliveries Fall To Zero, IEA Says
The EU faces a potential shortfall of almost 30 bcm of natural gas in 2023 – but the IEA believes this gap can be closed and shortages avoided. — The European Union faces a potential shortfall of almost 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2023 – but the International Energy Agency (IEA) believes this gap can be closed and the risk of shortages avoided.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
rigzone.com
USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves
Proved reserves of U.S. crude oil and lease condensate increased by 6.2 billion barrels, or 16 percent, from 2020 to 2021, a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has highlighted. These proved reserves stood at 44.4 billion barrels at year end 2021, compared to 38.2 billion barrels...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
Top Speed
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
