For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank Studio, we met with Angela Cox. She’s with the Critter Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary, a Kentucky based wildlife rehabilitation facility. Angela told us all about how we can help our local wildlife without getting too close or inviting them into our home. For a full list of certified rehabilitators, click here and for more information about how you can help Critter Ridge, click here. With the new year, rehabilitation licenses are due for renewal so that list will continue to expand in the following months. Be sure to keep an eye out!

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO