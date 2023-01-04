ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Community Behavioral Health Center opens new location in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. - A new Community Behavioral Health Center has opened up in Chicopee through Gateway, the Center for Human Development. Program director Christy O'Brien said the CBHC is designed to provide patients with a wide range of immediate services including same-day evaluations and referral treatment for both major and minor crises.
CHICOPEE, MA
businesswest.com

January FIRST Friday Theme Emphasizes ‘Fresh Start’ with Wellness Activities

NORTH ADAMS — Community members and residents are invited to downtown North Adams today, Jan. 6, for the monthly FIRST Friday event. This month’s theme is “Fresh Start,” a time for residents, businesses, and visitors to reflect, prioritize, find new ways to stay physically active and mentally healthy, and come together as a community.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
businesswest.com

MassDevelopment Sells 1550 Main to Mittas Holdings and DGP Properties

SPRINGFIELD — After 13 years of ownership, MassDevelopment announced it has sold 1550 Main in Springfield to Mittas Holdings, LLC and DGP Properties, LLC, owned by Vidhyadhar “Vid” Mitta and Dinesh Patel, respectively. 1550 Main is a 130,000-square-foot building with a highly visible public plaza and 103 parking spaces below grade, with physical connections via skywalks to adjacent garages.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

EDC Leaders See Need to Market the Region, Leverage Its Assets

As he surveys the scene in Western Mass., especially the ongoing focus on encouraging entrepreneurship and helping startups get to the next level, Charlie D’Amour says he can see some parallels to when his father, Gerry, and uncle, Paul, were getting started in Chicopee nearly 80 years ago with a venture that would eventually become known as Big Y.
CHICOPEE, MA
stcc.edu

STCC alumni, now married, make an impact on community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – When he decided to go to Springfield Technical Community College, Vilenti Tulloch had no idea how his choice would transform his life in so many ways. At STCC, he met another student named Yeselie Mascaro, who tutored him. They became not only study partners, but close friends and today are married with three children.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
worcestermag.com

Worcester-area women join forces against substance use disorders

Struggling to break free of substance use's control of her life, Kirsten Puccio tried numerous programs and meetings, but none were the right fit. But as a woman and a mom, Puccio found she wasn't alone. "The need is huge," Puccio said. "The resources are so limited, especially for women...
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
businesswest.com

New England Public Media Adds Local Radio Personality Monte Belmonte

SPRINGFIELD — New England Public Media has hired local radio personality Monte Belmonte as host and executive producer of a new radio show and podcast celebrating life in Western Mass. Belmonte comes to New England Public Media (NEPM) from 93.9 the River/WRSI, where he’s hosted the popular “Mornings with Monte” since 2006. The new show and podcast will launch later this winter.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store

SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
SHREWSBURY, MA

