spectrumnews1.com
Community Behavioral Health Center opens new location in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. - A new Community Behavioral Health Center has opened up in Chicopee through Gateway, the Center for Human Development. Program director Christy O'Brien said the CBHC is designed to provide patients with a wide range of immediate services including same-day evaluations and referral treatment for both major and minor crises.
Applications available for affordable home in Hampden County from Habitat for Humanity
Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a home for sale in Hampden County.
businesswest.com
January FIRST Friday Theme Emphasizes ‘Fresh Start’ with Wellness Activities
NORTH ADAMS — Community members and residents are invited to downtown North Adams today, Jan. 6, for the monthly FIRST Friday event. This month’s theme is “Fresh Start,” a time for residents, businesses, and visitors to reflect, prioritize, find new ways to stay physically active and mentally healthy, and come together as a community.
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
businesswest.com
Westfield State to Host Virtual Information Session for Accounting Graduate Program
WESTFIELD — Westfield State University will host a virtual information session for the master of science in accounting (MSA) program on Wednesday, Jan., 25 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The graduate program is designed to foster leadership skills and prepare students for successful careers in public and private accounting....
businesswest.com
MassDevelopment Sells 1550 Main to Mittas Holdings and DGP Properties
SPRINGFIELD — After 13 years of ownership, MassDevelopment announced it has sold 1550 Main in Springfield to Mittas Holdings, LLC and DGP Properties, LLC, owned by Vidhyadhar “Vid” Mitta and Dinesh Patel, respectively. 1550 Main is a 130,000-square-foot building with a highly visible public plaza and 103 parking spaces below grade, with physical connections via skywalks to adjacent garages.
businesswest.com
EDC Leaders See Need to Market the Region, Leverage Its Assets
As he surveys the scene in Western Mass., especially the ongoing focus on encouraging entrepreneurship and helping startups get to the next level, Charlie D’Amour says he can see some parallels to when his father, Gerry, and uncle, Paul, were getting started in Chicopee nearly 80 years ago with a venture that would eventually become known as Big Y.
NHPR
Caring Health Center offers medical care, comfort to refugee families arriving in Massachusetts
When Diana Loyuk arrived in Springfield, Massachusetts, from Russia in the early 1990s she struggled to communicate with those around her. "The hardest thing for me was learning English," said Loyuk, who now serves as the coordinator for Caring Health Center's refugee health program. Caring Health Center, based in Springfield,...
stcc.edu
STCC alumni, now married, make an impact on community
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – When he decided to go to Springfield Technical Community College, Vilenti Tulloch had no idea how his choice would transform his life in so many ways. At STCC, he met another student named Yeselie Mascaro, who tutored him. They became not only study partners, but close friends and today are married with three children.
businesswest.com
Keeping New Year’s Health Resolutions Starts with a Realistic Plan
Drew McConaha knows all about New Year’s resolutions. And he knows why so many of them fail. In many cases, it’s a desire to do too much, too quickly, the owner of Train for Life in Chicopee said. “When they’re setting those resolutions at the beginning of the...
worcestermag.com
Worcester-area women join forces against substance use disorders
Struggling to break free of substance use's control of her life, Kirsten Puccio tried numerous programs and meetings, but none were the right fit. But as a woman and a mom, Puccio found she wasn't alone. "The need is huge," Puccio said. "The resources are so limited, especially for women...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
January events at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield
There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January, including the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo.
Hold the line: Shoppers await Jan. 13 opening of new Market Basket in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — After delays, a new Market Basket supermarket — the main retailer at the one-time home of Edgemere Drive-In on Route 20 — will open next week. David McLean, operations director for the Tewksbury-based chain, confirmed that doors will open at 7 a.m. Jan. 13. The company had hoped to open the...
Western Massachusetts celebrates Three Kings Day
Community celebrations were held across Western Massachusetts this evening to observe Three Kings Day.
businesswest.com
New England Public Media Adds Local Radio Personality Monte Belmonte
SPRINGFIELD — New England Public Media has hired local radio personality Monte Belmonte as host and executive producer of a new radio show and podcast celebrating life in Western Mass. Belmonte comes to New England Public Media (NEPM) from 93.9 the River/WRSI, where he’s hosted the popular “Mornings with Monte” since 2006. The new show and podcast will launch later this winter.
Hartford Housing Market Ranks First Nationwide For Projected Growth In 2023: Report
According to a brand-new report, two housing markets in New England, one in Connecticut and the other in Massachusetts, are among the Top 10 nationwide positioned for growth in 2023. Roughly 23 percent of housing inventory is affordable at the median income level in the Top 10 metros across the...
westernmassnews.com
DPW seeking donations to replace wheelchair-accessible van for longtime employee
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An act of kindness is on full display, thanks to the Springfield Department of Public Works. The DPW is asking for donations to help assist a long-time worker’s daughter, who lost the use of her wheelchair accessible van after a recent crash. The department is...
communityadvocate.com
Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store
SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
