ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
assetservicingtimes.com

CTL appoints Aftab Ahmed as chairman

Citibank Taiwan Limited (CTL) has named Aftab Ahmed as chairman, subject to regulatory approval. He replaces Paulus Mok, who retired from the role on 1 January 2023. Ahmed has spent more than 40 years with Citi, most recently as chief country officer for the Philippines. He has held a number of senior positions at the bank, including head of global consumer banking operations and technology in Taiwan and chief country officer and CEO for Egypt and Hungary.
assetservicingtimes.com

Standard Chartered hires Heale

Standard Chartered Bank welcomes Nick Heale to its digital assets team. Based in London, Heale will assist with the operational build-out for digital assets. He will report to the commodities and exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) operations team in the bank’s financial markets business. He joins the bank from digital asset...

Comments / 0

Community Policy