Read full article on original website
Related
assetservicingtimes.com
CTL appoints Aftab Ahmed as chairman
Citibank Taiwan Limited (CTL) has named Aftab Ahmed as chairman, subject to regulatory approval. He replaces Paulus Mok, who retired from the role on 1 January 2023. Ahmed has spent more than 40 years with Citi, most recently as chief country officer for the Philippines. He has held a number of senior positions at the bank, including head of global consumer banking operations and technology in Taiwan and chief country officer and CEO for Egypt and Hungary.
assetservicingtimes.com
Standard Chartered hires Heale
Standard Chartered Bank welcomes Nick Heale to its digital assets team. Based in London, Heale will assist with the operational build-out for digital assets. He will report to the commodities and exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) operations team in the bank’s financial markets business. He joins the bank from digital asset...
Comments / 0