Citibank Taiwan Limited (CTL) has named Aftab Ahmed as chairman, subject to regulatory approval. He replaces Paulus Mok, who retired from the role on 1 January 2023. Ahmed has spent more than 40 years with Citi, most recently as chief country officer for the Philippines. He has held a number of senior positions at the bank, including head of global consumer banking operations and technology in Taiwan and chief country officer and CEO for Egypt and Hungary.

2 DAYS AGO