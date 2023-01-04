ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Spurrier heading to Tulsa, TU names new assistant football coaches

TULSA, Okla. — The Golden Hurricane has a new offensive coordinator, but it’s not official just yet. A source close to University of Tulsa football team told FOX23 Sports Director Nathan Thompson Friday that Steve Spurrier Jr. is taking on the role as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
TULSA, OK
pdjnews.com

Perry Basketball dominates Watonga competes in Wheat Capital Tourn. this weekend

Perry Public Schools Photos by PHS Yearbook. Pictured are highlight photos of PHS varsity basketball games on Tuesday, January 3 at the Maroon Athletic Center. Perry hosted Watonga for homecoming night. The Lady Maroons defeated Watonga 39-24 and the Maroons won 49-38. Next up, the high school basketball teams will compete in the Wheat Capital Tournament at Chisholm High School on January 5-7…
PERRY, OK
pdjnews.com

Lady Maroons Wrestling captures big win over Edmond North

The girls wrestling teams took center stage on Thursday, January 5 in the Maroon Athletic Center for a home dual. Both the junior high and high school Lady Maroons had a huge victory over 6A powerhouse, Edmond North. The junior high wrestlers battled to a 36-18 win, while the high school team won 36-24.It was exciting night for the girls wrestling program and fans! Next up, the Lady Maroons…
EDMOND, OK
pdjnews.com

OSU professor wins national award for MRI-like approach

Dr. Todd Halihan, professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology (BPSoG) at Oklahoma State University, was recently awarded the Charles V. Theis Award by the American Institute of Hydrology (AIH) for his novel groundwater hydrology research. “This award is the highest groundwater research award presented by the AIH and is similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but for groundwater research,”…
STILLWATER, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Man Competes On CBS Television Show ‘Tough As Nails’

Season 4 of the CBS show “Tough as Nails” begins Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will feature contestant Mister Frost from Spencer, Okla. Every season, thousands of people submit to be on the show. “So, we send in an eight-minute burpee challenge, which is called the brutal truth, and...
SPENCER, OK
okctalk.com

New plans for OU dorms revealed

OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomatoday.com

Oklahoma City’s newest performance space has all the polish and professionalism of a major concert venue but, with a capacity of only five hundred, an intimacy that makes a show truly memorable. Me...

Like so many great celebrations, this party began with a toast. On March 31, Chad Whitehead and Stephen Tyler lifted their drinks and welcomed hundreds of concertgoers shortly before the first notes rang out at their new music hotspot—Beer City Music Hall. Aglow with stage lights and a bit of well-earned pride, Whitehead said it felt like a battle to arrive at this special moment after slew of pandemic-related delays.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy