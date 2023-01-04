Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Spurrier heading to Tulsa, TU names new assistant football coaches
TULSA, Okla. — The Golden Hurricane has a new offensive coordinator, but it’s not official just yet. A source close to University of Tulsa football team told FOX23 Sports Director Nathan Thompson Friday that Steve Spurrier Jr. is taking on the role as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
pdjnews.com
Perry Basketball dominates Watonga competes in Wheat Capital Tourn. this weekend
Perry Public Schools Photos by PHS Yearbook. Pictured are highlight photos of PHS varsity basketball games on Tuesday, January 3 at the Maroon Athletic Center. Perry hosted Watonga for homecoming night. The Lady Maroons defeated Watonga 39-24 and the Maroons won 49-38. Next up, the high school basketball teams will compete in the Wheat Capital Tournament at Chisholm High School on January 5-7…
pdjnews.com
Lady Maroons Wrestling captures big win over Edmond North
The girls wrestling teams took center stage on Thursday, January 5 in the Maroon Athletic Center for a home dual. Both the junior high and high school Lady Maroons had a huge victory over 6A powerhouse, Edmond North. The junior high wrestlers battled to a 36-18 win, while the high school team won 36-24.It was exciting night for the girls wrestling program and fans! Next up, the Lady Maroons…
pdjnews.com
OSU professor wins national award for MRI-like approach
Dr. Todd Halihan, professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology (BPSoG) at Oklahoma State University, was recently awarded the Charles V. Theis Award by the American Institute of Hydrology (AIH) for his novel groundwater hydrology research. “This award is the highest groundwater research award presented by the AIH and is similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but for groundwater research,”…
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Competes On CBS Television Show ‘Tough As Nails’
Season 4 of the CBS show “Tough as Nails” begins Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will feature contestant Mister Frost from Spencer, Okla. Every season, thousands of people submit to be on the show. “So, we send in an eight-minute burpee challenge, which is called the brutal truth, and...
Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation makes room for additional federal funding for new Veterans Hospital
Oklahoma Delegation has made room for an additional $31.2M in federal funding for Tulsa's new Veterans Hospital.
okctalk.com
New plans for OU dorms revealed
OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
KOCO
Oklahoma National Guard mourns death of guardsman killed in crash 6 days after proposing to fiancé
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Authorities announced in a news release that Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. died on Dec. 31. He was a member of Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Security and Support Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans back in motion after pausing due to open meetings violation
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s controversial $5 billion project to build several new turnpikes and remove hundreds of homes throughout the state is back on after the Authority’s board took a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote came a little over a month after a...
REI announces plans for Tulsa location near 71st & Elwood
The announcement comes years after a legal battle about building an REI in a different location in Tulsa.
KOCO
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Oklahoma after extending arena tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy legends are coming to Oklahoma after they extended their co-headline standup arena tour. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be at the Paycom Center on Friday, Jan. 20, in Oklahoma City. The two decided to extend their tour with five extra shows in 2023 after a popular West Coast arena run.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
oklahomatoday.com
Oklahoma City’s newest performance space has all the polish and professionalism of a major concert venue but, with a capacity of only five hundred, an intimacy that makes a show truly memorable. Me...
Like so many great celebrations, this party began with a toast. On March 31, Chad Whitehead and Stephen Tyler lifted their drinks and welcomed hundreds of concertgoers shortly before the first notes rang out at their new music hotspot—Beer City Music Hall. Aglow with stage lights and a bit of well-earned pride, Whitehead said it felt like a battle to arrive at this special moment after slew of pandemic-related delays.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
Sand Springs parents desperate to find son’s jacket before funeral
Sand Springs parents hope they'll find their son's favorite letter jacket before they lay him to rest.
