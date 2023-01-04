ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TJ Holmes’ estranged wife releases statement about ‘lack of discretion’ amid Amy Robach affair rumours

By Amber Raiken
 3 days ago

TJ Holmes’ estranged wife , Marilee Fiebig, has released a statement about a “lack of discretion” amid reports that the Good Morning America host is in a relationship with his co-anchor, Amy Robach .

On Wednesday, Fiebig spoke about her and her ex’s child through her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman. Holmes first filed for divorce on 28 December after 12 years of marriage, according to documents obtained by US Weekly .

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine],” Lehman told the Daily Mail . “To that end TJ’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer noted that she was unhappy about Holmes’s behaviour throughout the divorce proceedings before acknowledging Fiebig’s gratitude for her peers.

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” Lehman continued. “Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Fibeg’s comments came months after the Daily Mail first reported that Holmes and Robach were in a secret relationship . In November, the publication shared multiple photos of the pair together while on different outings in New York City.

According to the report, they started dating in August which was right around the time they ended their respective marriages. Holmes had been married to Fiebig, while Robach was married to Andrew Shue, also for 12 years.

While neither of the TV anchors have publicly spoken out about these rumours, they did subtly address them during a segment of GMA 3. In the wake of reports breaking about their rumoured relationship, Holmes sarcastically claimed that it had been “a great week ”. In response, Robach told him to “speak for” himself.

In December, ABC News reacted to the dating rumours by taking Holmes and Robach off the air. At the time, Variety reported that the network’s president, Kim Godwin, had informed staff of this news and reportedly referred to the rumoured relationship as “ an internal and external disruption ”. She also allegedly told employees that Robach and Holmes had not violated any company policy.

Robach and Holmes have not yet returned to the air, as Godwin said in a memo to staffers last month that they “will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review” and there will be a “rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being”.

“I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” she wrote, according to E! News . “It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Holmes and Robach for comment.

