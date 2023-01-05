ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: McCarthy vows to fight on despite humiliation as House adjourns amid chaotic scenes

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6l1m_0k3Jza8J00

The House of Representatives adjourned on Wednesday evening without having decided on a new speaker, as legislators appeared temporarily to not know what the final vote count was on the resolution.

The decision means Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker. Mr McCarthy must get a majority of votes from members to be elected speaker after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.

“I don’t think voting tonight is produtive,” Mr McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, following six unsuccessful votes for Speaker over the last two days. “Let people work a little more.”

As frustrated lawmakers huddled and gathered in smaller meetings Rep Matt Gaetz told reporters that this would not end with Mr McCarthy as speaker.

Watch the proceedings live here.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

McCarthy House rules package includes ban on taxpayer-funded abortion - which already exists

The proposed rules package for the House of Representatives that Kevin McCarthy agreed to in exchange for conservatives supporting him for speaker would ban taxpayer dollars from going toward abortions - even though federal law already prohibits such funding. Mr McCarthy reached the vote threshold in the early hours of Saturday morning after a week-long fight where many conservatives in the Republican conference opposed him. To do so, House Republican leadership had to make changes to the proposed rules package which governs the chamber. But one constant of previous and current versions is an agreement to allow for consideration...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

New House speaker McCarthy vows to boot Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from committees

Mr McCarthy has vowed to remove Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in one of his first major moves as House speaker. He also said he wanted to kick Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from the House Intelligence Committee.“Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance,” Mr McCarthy told Punchbowl News. “Schiff has lied too many times to the American public. He should not be on Intel.” The three House Democrats brushed off the newly installed speaker’s threats...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump announces death of conservative commentator ‘Diamond’ Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk

Former president Donald Trump mourned the death of one-half of his ardent supporting duo of “Diamond and Silk”, as Diamond Lynnette Hardaway passed away on Monday night. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, all Americans,” wrote Mr Trump on his social media site Truth Social. “Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loves so much, North Carolina.”Calling her the “Magnificent Diamond,” he said that her sister Silk Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway was there “with her all the way, and at her passing”. “There was no better team anywhere...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Trump accused of having ‘racist obsession’ with Elaine Chao after repeatedly posting offensive nickname

Donald Trump has been accused of having a “racist obsession” with former cabinet member Elaine Chao after repeatedly posting an offensive nickname for her on Truth Social.Trump tormenter George Conway posted eight screen grabs of posts the one-term president has made in the last two weeks about Mitch McConnell’s Taiwan-born wife.“Trump’s racist obsession with Elaine Chao is really something.  Almost every day now he mentions her,” tweeted Mr Conway, who is Kellyanne Conway’s husband, on Wednesday.It came after Mr Trump took to Truth Social to attack his former Secretary of Transportation, whom he belittles online as “Coco Chow.”Ms Chao...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News reporter in standoff over Biden classified documents

Karine Jean-Pierre and a Fox News reporter got locked into a stand-off over the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center.The White House press secretary had been holding a press briefing about an FAA computer outage that grounded thousands of flights.“How can president Biden be trusted, moving forward, with America’s secrets?” Peter Doocy asked during the conference.This video shows the back-and-forth between the pair as they discussed the matter.Classified documents from Mr Biden’s time as vice president were found at the Think Tank’s office in Washington, DC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden ‘surprised’ that classified documents were found at former officeTrapped motorist rescued from floodwater in California desert city of Palm SpringsDevastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps state
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump lashes out as Fox News says Biden’s classified papers not as bad as Mar-a-Lago stash

Donald Trump has lashed out at longtime GOP strategist Karl Rove, after the Fox News contributor pointed out key differences between the troves of classified documents associated with Joe Biden and Mr Trump.“Karl Rove was, as usual, wrong when he stated that then V.P. Biden’s HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL papers, which were in his office for many years, were in any way similar to the Secret Service guarded, & otherwise very secure, Mar-a-Lago papers,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.Meanwhile, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has explained her late-night phone call with Mr Trump amid the House speaker chaos. This comes as...
The Independent

‘We’re going to respect the process’: White House won’t reveal details of documents found at DC think tank

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday declined to provide reporters with details regarding the discovery of documents bearing classified markings at a Washington, DC think tank office previously used by President Joe Biden. Ms Jean-Pierre spent much of her daily press briefing parrying questions from reporters, many of whom demanded to know why Mr Biden did not publicly reveal that his lawyers discovered roughly a dozen documents reported to bear classification markings at the Penn Biden Centre, where Mr Biden was given an office as part of an honourary professorship he held from 2018 to 2020....
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

More Obama-era classified documents reportedly found at location connected to Biden

President Joe Biden’s attorneys have reportedly found another set of government records dating back to the Obama administration at a second location connected to the president, multiple outlets have reported.On Wednesday, NBC News was first to report that Mr Biden’s legal team had discovered at least one document bearing classification markings at a location the president’s attorneys were searching. CNN later reported that the discovery was made during follow-up searches conducted following the discovery of roughly a dozen documents from the period Mr Biden spent as vice president at a Washington, DC think tank office he used periodically during...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Abortion rights groups condemn Republican-controlled House passage of so-called ‘born alive’ abortion bill

Days into their control of the House of Representatives, Republican lawmakers approved two abortion-related bills on Wednesday, including a measure fuelled by a falsehood that infants are often “born alive” during an abortion attempt and killed by providers.The misleadingly titled “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” prohibits the “intentional killing of a born-alive child,” which is already illegal, and would impose heavy fines and up to five years in prison against providers who do not act to “preserve the life and health of the child”.The measure has been widely criticised by abortion rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers, who argued that...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Biden’s latest immigration move shows his utter lack of options

When President Joe Biden announced that the United States would begin expelling any migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry, he implicitly blamed the US Congress for contributing to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The influx has overwhelmed border towns in California, Texas and Arizona, and Mr Biden called out the refusal to update what he described as a “patchwork” of immigration laws which “simply doesn’t work as it should” and said the new programme he was ordering was just a stopgap.“Until Congress passes ... a comprehensive immigration plan to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service

President Joe Biden and past and present U.S. officials are honoring Ash Carter, the late defense secretary who opened the way for women to fight in combat and transgendered personnel to serve, at a memorial service Thursday at Washington National Cathedral.Carter, 68, died in October of a heart attack. He served under President Barack Obama from 2015 to January 2017. Carter immediately saw his tenure challenged by the rise of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria and China’s rapid militarization of islands in the South China Sea, even as the administration tried to shift its aircraft and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

How the gas stove became the newest player in the Republican culture war

Republicans have chosen a ubiquitous kitchen appliance as their freshest source of fury in the culture war – the humble gas stove. “I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!” a possibly joking Ronny Jackson, the former presidential physician, now a GOP congressman from Texas, thundered on Twitter on Tuesday. Conservative podcaster and columnist Matt Walsh sang an almost identical tune, employing similar language gun rights activists use about firearms: “You will have to pry my gas...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'

Hillary Clinton’s presidential dreams were undermined by her use of a private email server that included classified information.Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House.And now misplaced files with classified markings could cause a political headache for President Joe Biden.The three situations are far from equivalent. But taken together, they represent a remarkable stretch in which document management has been a recurring source of controversy at the highest levels of American politics.For some, it's a warning about clumsiness or hubris when it comes to handling official secrets....
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Think the gas stoves chaos is trivial? Think again

Gas stoves can exacerbate childhood asthma, increase risks of respiratory problems, and contribute to climate change. To protect people and the planet, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health risks.There had been a suggestion earlier in the week that the commission was looking at banning gas stoves – something it ruled out on Wednesday. Conservatives promptly lost their minds.“You will have to pry my gas stove from my cold dead hands,” Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire fumed on twitter. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton darkly warned, “Democrats are coming for...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy