The best of CES 2023: Here’s the tech to watch this year
We spent days roaming the hallways of Las Vegas to find the products that are actually worth paying attention to at CES 2023, from dual-screen laptops and high-tech beauty kits to a true breakthrough in the smart home space.
Sony and Honda reveal their new car brand
Sony and Honda, which announced a joint venture last year to develop and build electric cars, have revealed the name of their new car brand. It will be called Afeela.
