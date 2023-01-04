FBI, ATF and DC police increase reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say
CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
Classified documents from Biden's time as VP discovered in private office
Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked the US attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.
Biden's legal team found another batch of classified documents in search of second location
Another batch of classified government records were found by President Joe Biden's legal team, following the initial discovery of classified documents at his former think tank office in Washington this past fall.
Biden says he was surprised to learn government records, including classified documents, were taken to his private office
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he did not know that government records from his time as vice president, which included some classified documents, had been taken to his private office after he had left public service.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child's mother, police say
The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child's mother, officials said.
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched
Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Russian artillery fire down nearly 75%, US officials say, in latest sign of struggles for Moscow
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN that Russia's artillery fire is down dramatically from its wartime high, in some places by as much as 75%.
Investigators confiscated cell phones and other items from home of missing 11-year-old girl, warrants show
Authorities investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have confiscated three cell phones from her family's North Carolina home, search warrants obtained Tuesday by CNN affiliate WCCB show.
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
'Certainly a possibility' mother could face charges after her 6-year-old allegedly shot Virginia teacher, police chief says
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who authorities say shot his teacher at a Virginia elementary school could face charges, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Tuesday.
Judge will allow prosecutors to use Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment in Proud Boys trial
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can use video of then-President Donald Trump telling the far-right group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" in the trial against several of the group's leaders charged with seditious conspiracy.
Fmr. US attorney explains what could happen next in Fulton Co. investigation
CNN's Sara Murray and former US attorney Michael Moore discuss the new court filing showing the Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election has completed its work.
CNN reporter shares why Trump's former CFO is going to 'notorious' prison
Allen Weisselberg, former President Donald Trump's long-time chief financial officer, was sentenced by a New York judge to five months in jail for his role in a decade-long tax fraud scheme after testifying as the state's witness against the Trump Organization.
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden's private office, source tells CNN
10 documents were found in Biden's private office. They were dated between 2013 to 2016 and covered topics including Iran, Ukraine and the UK.
GOP lawmaker: Speaker kicking people off committees the 'new normal'
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should be careful removing certain Democrats from committee assignments as the 118th Congress takes shape.
