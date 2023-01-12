NBA All-Star Game 2023: Location, schedule, rosters, news, more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. This season's game marks the 30th anniversary of the first NBA All-Star Game hosted by the Utah Jazz in 1993.
NBA All-Star Weekend will tip off Friday, Feb. 17, with the celebrity game and Rising Stars Challenge. NBA All-Star Saturday will feature the skills challenge, 3-point contest and slam dunk contest. This year will also feature the NBA HBCU Classic with a game between Grambling State and Southern on Feb. 18.
NBA All-Star voting ends on Jan. 21, and All-Star rosters will be announced in late January and early February. This will be the sixth consecutive season in which the All-Star Game uses a "draft" format, in which each conference's top vote-getter will serve as captain and draft a roster from the remaining 22 players.
This year's All-Star Game will also be the fourth to use the target score -- the score of the leading team after the third quarter, plus 24 points -- and the fourth quarter will be played without a game clock.
MORE: Five NBA players who could be first-time All-Stars in 2023
2023 NBA All-Star rosters
The second All-Star fan vote update has been revealed, with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant still leading their respective conferences.
All-Star rosters will be announced later this month, and voting for All-Star starters began on Dec. 20 and runs through Jan. 21. The last update will be shared on Jan. 19. TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 26. TNT will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Five starters from each conference will be chosen by a mix of player, fan and media voting. The seven reserves will be chosen by a vote of each conference's coaches. Once the player pool has been set, the player from each conference with the most fan votes will serve as a captain and select his team in a draft held the week before the All-Star Game.
James has been a captain in each of the five seasons the NBA has used this format. He has drafted against Stephen Curry , Giannis Antetokounmpo (twice) and Durant (twice). Team LeBron has won the past five All-Star Games.
2023 NBA All-Star schedule
Friday, Feb. 17
- NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN App)
- NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 18
- NBA HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2 and the ESPN App)
- NBA All-Star Saturday (skills challenge, 3-point contest, dunk contest), 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
Sunday, Feb. 19
- 72nd NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
NBA All-Star history
- 2022: Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160 | MVP: Stephen Curry
- 2021: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150 | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- 2020: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155 | MVP: Kawhi Leonard
- 2019: Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164 | MVP: Kevin Durant
- 2018: Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145 | MVP: LeBron James
- 2017: West 192, East 182 | MVP: Anthony Davis
- 2016: West 196, East 173 | MVP: Russell Westbrook
- 2015: West 163, East 158 | MVP: Russell Westbrook
- 2014: East 163, West 155 | MVP: Kyrie Irving
- 2013: West 143, East 138 | MVP: Chris Paul
- 2012:West 152, East 149 | MVP: Kevin Durant
- 2011:West 148, East 143 | MVP: Kobe Bryant
- 2010: East 141, West 139 | MVP: Dwyane Wade
- 2009: West 146, East 119 | MVP: Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal
- 2008: East 134, West 128 | MVP: LeBron James
- 2007: West 153, East 132 | MVP: Kobe Bryant
- 2006: East 122, West 120 | MVP: LeBron James
- 2005: East 125, West 115 | MVP: Allen Iverson
- 2004: West 136, East 132 | MVP: Shaquille O'Neal
- 2003: West 155, East 145 (2OT) | MVP: Kevin Garnett
- 2002: West 135, East 120 | MVP: Kobe Bryant
- 2001: East 111, West 110 | MVP: Allen Iverson
- 2000: West 137, East 126 | MVP: Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal
- 1999: Game canceled due to lockout
- 1998: East 135, West 114 | MVP: Michael Jordan
- 1997: East 132, West 120 | MVP: Glen Rice
- 1996: East 129, West 118 | MVP: Michael Jordan
- 1995: West 139, East 112 | MVP: Mitch Richmond
- 1994: East 127, West 118 | MVP: Scottie Pippen
- 1993: West 135, East 132 (OT) | MVP: Karl Malone and John Stockton
- 1992: West 153, East 113 | MVP: Magic Johnson
- 1991: East 116, West 114 | MVP: Charles Barkley
- 1990: East 130, West 113 | MVP: Magic Johnson
- 1989: West 143, East 134 | MVP: Karl Malone
- 1988: East 138, West 133 | MVP: Michael Jordan
- 1987: West 154, East 149 (OT) | MVP: Tom Chambers
- 1986: East 139, West 132 | MVP: Isiah Thomas
- 1985: West 140, East 129 | MVP: Ralph Sampson
- 1984: East 154, West 145 (OT) | MVP: Isiah Thomas
- 1983: East 132, West 123 | MVP: Julius Erving
- 1982: East 120, West 118 | MVP: Larry Bird
- 1981: East 123, West 120 | MVP: Nate Archibald
- 1980: East 144, West 136 (OT) | MVP: George Gervin
- 1979: West 134, East 129 | MVP: David Thompson
- 1978: East 133, West 125 | MVP: Randy Smith
- 1977: West 125, East 124 | MVP: Julius Erving
- 1976: East 123, West 109 | MVP: Dave Bing
- 1975: East 108, West 102 | MVP: Walt Frazier
- 1974: West 134, East 123 | MVP: Bob Lanier
- 1973: East 104, West 84 | MVP: Dave Cowens
- 1972: West 112, East 110 | MVP: Jerry West
- 1971: West 108, East 107 | MVP: Lenny Wilkens
- 1970: East 142, West 135 | MVP: Willis Reed
- 1969: East 123, West 112 | MVP: Oscar Robertson
- 1968: East 144, West 124 | MVP: Hal Greer
- 1967: West 135, East 120 | MVP: Rick Barry
- 1966: East 137, West 94 | MVP: Adrian Smith
- 1965: East 124, West 123 | MVP: Jerry Lucas
- 1964: East 111, West 107 | MVP: Oscar Robertson
- 1963: East 115, West 108 | MVP: Bill Russell
- 1962: West 150, East 130 | MVP: Bob Pettit
- 1961: West 153, East 131 | MVP: Oscar Robertson
- 1960: East 125, West 115 | MVP: Wilt Chamberlain
- 1959: West 124, East 108 | MVP: Elgin Baylor and Bob Pettit
- 1958: East 130, West 118 | MVP: Bob Pettit
- 1957: East 109, West 97 | MVP: Bob Cousy
- 1956: West 108, East 94 | MVP: Bob Pettit
- 1955: East 100, West 91 | MVP: Bill Sharman
- 1954: East 98, West 93 (OT) | MVP: Bob Cousy
- 1953: West 79, East 75 | MVP: George Mikan
- 1952: East 108, West 91 | MVP: Paul Arizin
- 1951: East 111, West 94 | MVP: Ed Macauley
Comments / 0