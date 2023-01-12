NBA All-Star Game 2023: Location, schedule, rosters, news, more

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. This season's game marks the 30th anniversary of the first NBA All-Star Game hosted by the Utah Jazz in 1993.

NBA All-Star Weekend will tip off Friday, Feb. 17, with the celebrity game and Rising Stars Challenge. NBA All-Star Saturday will feature the skills challenge, 3-point contest and slam dunk contest. This year will also feature the NBA HBCU Classic with a game between Grambling State and Southern on Feb. 18.

NBA All-Star voting ends on Jan. 21, and All-Star rosters will be announced in late January and early February. This will be the sixth consecutive season in which the All-Star Game uses a "draft" format, in which each conference's top vote-getter will serve as captain and draft a roster from the remaining 22 players.

This year's All-Star Game will also be the fourth to use the target score -- the score of the leading team after the third quarter, plus 24 points -- and the fourth quarter will be played without a game clock.

2023 NBA All-Star rosters

The second All-Star fan vote update has been revealed, with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant still leading their respective conferences.

All-Star rosters will be announced later this month, and voting for All-Star starters began on Dec. 20 and runs through Jan. 21. The last update will be shared on Jan. 19. TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 26. TNT will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Five starters from each conference will be chosen by a mix of player, fan and media voting. The seven reserves will be chosen by a vote of each conference's coaches. Once the player pool has been set, the player from each conference with the most fan votes will serve as a captain and select his team in a draft held the week before the All-Star Game.

James has been a captain in each of the five seasons the NBA has used this format. He has drafted against Stephen Curry , Giannis Antetokounmpo (twice) and Durant (twice). Team LeBron has won the past five All-Star Games.

2023 NBA All-Star schedule

Friday, Feb. 17

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN App)

NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 18

NBA HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2 and the ESPN App)

NBA All-Star Saturday (skills challenge, 3-point contest, dunk contest), 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 19

72nd NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

NBA All-Star history