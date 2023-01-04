Read full article on original website
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
everythinglubbock.com
Chick-Fil-A at South Plains Mall is participating in ”Back to the Originals”
LUBBOCK, Texas—During the Winter Promotion, U.S. Chick-Fil-A mall restaurants will participate in a special “Back to the Originals” mini-campaign that celebrates the place where Chick-fil-A’s journey began-a shopping mall. Chick-Fil-A is known for their original chicken sandwich and waffle fries; and now they have a menu with everyone in mind. They are celebrating 50 years at South Plains Mall. Find them at southplainsmall.com.
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
KCBD
Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
everythinglubbock.com
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
Lubbock Winner Parks Tiny Yellow Truck Like A Total Douche For All To See
One Lubbock driver took it upon themselves to park their bright yellow, teensy, tiny, baby truck absolutely horribly today in front of Academy. Maybe they thought it was cute and nobody would notice. Unfortunately for them, an FMX listener submitted this photo today and we think it's pretty gosh darn...
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Everyone In Lubbock Is Totally Obsessed With This Local Seafood Restaurant
When you think of things Lubbock is known for, seafood is usually not at the top of the list. But, apparently, one spot in town is really making their customers happy. I noticed a discussion on the LBK Foodies Facebook page about Royal Seafood Shack located at 7604 Milwaukee Ave, and they were getting a TON of praise.
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man
A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Lubbock man Arrested in 2022 Sting Operation now Arrested in 2023
A Lubbock man previously arrested during a sting operation has been arrested again. Just last year 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was arrested during a multi-agency sting operation, Operation Lubbock Tornado, conducted by the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and United States Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations. Avila was arrested, along with 12 other sex offenders, and charged with Failure of Sex Offenders Duty to Register.
everythinglubbock.com
19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock mother is mourning the loss of her son after she said her son passed away from taking an herbal supplement. The supplement is called kratom and is made from tree leaves that have psychoactive compounds that may be addictive. It’s typically found in smoke shops in the form of a pill or powder. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster, pain reliever or mood enhancer but a study by Mayo Clinic calls the substance “unsafe” and “ineffective” with 1,800 reports to poison control centers involving kratom, including several deaths.
Woman pleads guilty after acquiring $60k+ in Lubbock using stolen identification, court records said
Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, pleaded guilty to Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Friday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.
