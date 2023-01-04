ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfforth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Chick-Fil-A at South Plains Mall is participating in ”Back to the Originals”

LUBBOCK, Texas—During the Winter Promotion, U.S. Chick-Fil-A mall restaurants will participate in a special “Back to the Originals” mini-campaign that celebrates the place where Chick-fil-A’s journey began-a shopping mall. Chick-Fil-A is known for their original chicken sandwich and waffle fries; and now they have a menu with everyone in mind. They are celebrating 50 years at South Plains Mall. Find them at southplainsmall.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man

A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock man Arrested in 2022 Sting Operation now Arrested in 2023

A Lubbock man previously arrested during a sting operation has been arrested again. Just last year 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was arrested during a multi-agency sting operation, Operation Lubbock Tornado, conducted by the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and United States Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations. Avila was arrested, along with 12 other sex offenders, and charged with Failure of Sex Offenders Duty to Register.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock mother is mourning the loss of her son after she said her son passed away from taking an herbal supplement. The supplement is called kratom and is made from tree leaves that have psychoactive compounds that may be addictive. It’s typically found in smoke shops in the form of a pill or powder. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster, pain reliever or mood enhancer but a study by Mayo Clinic calls the substance “unsafe” and “ineffective” with 1,800 reports to poison control centers involving kratom, including several deaths.
LUBBOCK, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy