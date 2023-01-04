ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting

The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case

As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime. Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee, 33, got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
abc17news.com

Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS. Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court. Court records say Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew Brinkley of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb. Records say that after receiving money, the two were running toward the door when 56-year-old guard Ted Horn of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a gun and shot Horn in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted on one count of murder during fentanyl conspiracy

A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday and accused of a fatal shooting in November linked to the distribution of fentanyl. Terrell Donta McDaniel, 41, from St. Louis, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of murder through the use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

53-year-old woman shot in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old woman was shot in south St. Louis on Wednesday. Police claimed the shooting incident happened at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman was shot in her right hip. The police said the woman was conscious and breathing. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Highland Man Charged With Attacking Officers

On Monday, January 2, at approximately 12:11 AM, the Highland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers met with the parties involved. During an exchange of information, the suspect, 35 year old Patrick J. Kernan, of Highland, allegedly became combative with officers. An altercation reportedly ended with officers being battered while attempting to detain Kernan.
HIGHLAND, IL
KSDK

Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2021 murder of actor in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday for the 2021 murder of an actor in south St. Louis. Prinshun McClain was sentenced to life in prison, which was calculated at 30 years, for second-degree murder and another 15 years in prison for armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Victoria Manisco.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

