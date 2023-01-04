Read full article on original website
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Judge orders Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to paternity test
North Texas woman alleges Jerry Jones is her biological father
‘Desperate’ family in West Texas drives 350 miles to Dallas after Southwest cancels
As Southwest Airlines scrambled to get flights on schedule, a West Texas family from Lubbock had to drive to Dallas so they wouldn’t miss a special family reunion.
Texas Woman Says She Was Fired For Meeting A Dallas Mavericks Player: WATCH
What lengths would you go to to meet your favorite basketball player?. One woman in Texas said she actually got fired from her job for going to a Dallas Mavericks event! Center Christian Wood was at a local Raising Cane's meeting fans when a woman showed up to get a poster signed.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.
One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
Texas players, staff facing new realities following Chris Beard's dismissal
Limbo no longer describes Chris Beard’s status at Texas. But as the No. 6 Longhorns prepare for a game at Oklahoma State on Saturday, limbo may now apply to UT's current players and staff as some new realities may be sinking in following Beard's dismissal on Thursday. Anything short...
State senator files bill for casino resorts, sports betting in select Texas cities including San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new push in the state capitol for legal casinos and sports betting in Texas right before the legislative session gets underway on Jan. 10. Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) recently filed bill SJR 17 in the legislature. If passed, the bill would...
A TikToker Roasted Texas Drivers For Being Aggressive & So Many Texans Actually Agree
Texas is a giant state known for laborious daily commutes and road trips, so it's only customary for Texans to call out the shenanigans they experience on the road. TikTok user Makala Khur (@nursepilotmakala.k) recently joked in a viral video about how Lone Star State drivers regularly speed. According to the content creator, many of these drivers see speed limit signs as a suggestion of how fast you can go.
Ken Paxton's office requested comprehensive list of transgender Texans
The request came as Paxton and GOP allies began targeting transgender Texans through legislation.
TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight,...
Texas Fires Chris Beard After Felony Charges
After he was arrested on third-degree felony charges nearly a month ago, Chris Beard has been fired from his position as head men’s basketball coach at The University of Texas, the school announced. Beard was arrested for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée, Randi Trew. “The University...
