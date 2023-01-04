ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.

One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
Narcity USA

A TikToker Roasted Texas Drivers For Being Aggressive & So Many Texans Actually Agree

Texas is a giant state known for laborious daily commutes and road trips, so it's only customary for Texans to call out the shenanigans they experience on the road. TikTok user Makala Khur (@nursepilotmakala.k) recently joked in a viral video about how Lone Star State drivers regularly speed. According to the content creator, many of these drivers see speed limit signs as a suggestion of how fast you can go.
The Game Haus

Texas Fires Chris Beard After Felony Charges

After he was arrested on third-degree felony charges nearly a month ago, Chris Beard has been fired from his position as head men’s basketball coach at The University of Texas, the school announced. Beard was arrested for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée, Randi Trew. “The University...
El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

