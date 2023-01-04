Texas is a giant state known for laborious daily commutes and road trips, so it's only customary for Texans to call out the shenanigans they experience on the road. TikTok user Makala Khur (@nursepilotmakala.k) recently joked in a viral video about how Lone Star State drivers regularly speed. According to the content creator, many of these drivers see speed limit signs as a suggestion of how fast you can go.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO