What you need to whiten teeth at home
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening to save money. With nearly hundreds of products on the market — from whitening strips to whitening mouthwash — there’s no shortage of options.
This Growth Serum May Lead to the Hair of Your Dreams
With the help of this scalp serum from Hush & Hush, you may be able to see your hair grow longer, stronger and fuller — find out more
M.A.C. Cosmetics Is Finally Making The Move Into Skincare
At this point, it would be virtually impossible to count just how many makeup brands exist in today's beauty market. It can often feel as though a new brand is being launched on a daily basis. Some flop, some earn holy grail status, but the revolving door continues spinning. When...
CNET
Score 50% Off Beauty Steals at Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event
Ready to give your skin a new routine in 2023 with all new products? In Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event you can get daily beauty steals for 50% off. This event runs through Jan. 21, so that means you have ample opportunity to pick up your favorite products for half the price.
Last Chance to Score 20% Off Dermelect’s Top-Rated Age-Defying Skincare Products
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though the new year has started, we’re still embracing all of the post-holiday beauty sales. After all, it’s the best time to treat yourself, right? If you still need to swap in some new skincare products for the year ahead, make sure that Dermelect products make the cut. The brand has some potent formulas that work “miracles” on sagging skin and wrinkles, according to shoppers. And right now, you can save 20 percent sitewide when you spend $60 or...
This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist
Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
Mielle Organics Founder Responds To TikTok Controversy Over White Women Using Rosemary Hair Oil
Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez responded to a growing controversy on TikTok about white users of her products.
Best Under-Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Aging And More
Reverse or repair signs of aging around the sensitive eye area with these eye creams that made it onto our best of list — details
Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age
In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
6 Best Anti-Aging Products to Knock Years Off Your Skin
These anti-aging products may potentially have the magical powers that can make your skin look youthful and at its best — details
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles
How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Shoppers Say This Nicole Kidman-Loved Scalp Serum ‘Worked Better Than Doctor-Prescribed Dandruff Shampoo’ & It’s Under $30
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Recently, it seems as if there’s been much more attention on scalp health and the products you can use to keep it healthy. After all, you’ve probably heard that healthy hair begins at the scalp. While there are so many products out there specifically made for scalp health, there’s only one that has Nicole Kidman’s stamp of approval. Not only that, shoppers can’t stop raving over its incredible results on reducing itchiness, flakiness, and dryness, which can be especially helpful...
KGET 17
Best conditioner for bleached hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
Get the newest Charlotte Tilbury highlighter before TikTok sells it out
The latest product to hit Charlotte Tilbury's shelves is likely to sell out because of TikTok.
Save 50% On the TikTok-Famous COSRX Snail Mucin and a Clinique Moisturizer That Hydrates for 100 Hours
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. If one of your 2023 goals is to...
drugstorenews.com
Rimmel London kicks off 2023 with clean, vegan products
Rimmel London is starting off 2023 with a bang. The beauty brand, which recently became CFI Certified, has debuted several new products and expanded its Kind & Free collection for the new year. Coty debuts updated company purpose]. Here are the new products consumers can expect to find:. Kind &...
couponingwithrachel.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, Pink $12.22 (Reg. $50)
PLUS – SLIMMER & SLEEKER HANDLE: With detachable design for greater control and easier storage. PLUS – SMALLER HEAD SIZE: More versatile 2.4” head size, style closer to the root, & more styling options (flips, soft waves and more). PLUS – ADDITIONAL HEAT SETTING: Added medium option...
WYOS Takes Stick-format Skin, Hair Care to Gen Z
A new brand is taking the stick format across categories. Called WYOS, an acronym for Write Your Own Story, the brand is set to debut on its website Jan. 18 with five stock keeping units, ranging in price from $16 to $24. The products include a face mask, a cleanser, a moisturizer, a shaving stick and a shampoo, all in stick format.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and NowMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 The idea for the brand came to its cofounders, both L’Oréal alumnae, as a result in shifts...
