ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Related
WTOK-TV

Alabama prison system stops publishing monthly death reports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections will no longer track the number of these deaths by month. In its October 2022 report, the first month of the 2023 fiscal year, the department noted, “All death statistics for inmates in ADOC custody are reported by month in the joint legislative prison oversight committee quarterly reports.”
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Group calls for transparency as Alabama Department of Corrections removes inmate death statistics from monthly reports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections announced in its October 2022 report released this week that it will no longer include inmate death statistics in the monthly reports. Instead, the data will be available in the quarterly reports. But the department is behind in publishing quarterly reports. If you check out the […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

ADPH: COVID-19 cases surge as new subvariant emerges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. As of Friday, Jan. 6, there are 2,693 for the year 2023 with a 23.1% positivity rate. “Right now, we’re averaging about 1500 cases per day in the state,” said....
southerntorch.com

Constitutional Carry Goes Into Effect

ALABAMA-- On January 1, 2023, House Bill 272, also known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, ended the need to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a car, went into effect. Rep. Shane Stringer, a Republican from Mobile County, along with Sen. Gerald Allen,...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

ALEA rolls out Firearms Prohibited Person Database

Two days before the Jan. 1 effective date of the Open Carry or Permitless Carry Act 2022-133 for revisions to House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Friday the rollout of the Firearms Prohibited Person Database. In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed...
alreporter.com

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations jump in Alabama

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to roughly the same level as in August, with hospitalizations as of Thursday at the highest levels it has been in months, according to the latest statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s current positivity rate is 23.1...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama

The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy