Alabama: Inmate died at Limestone Correctional Facility
An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell on January 4.
WTOK-TV
Alabama prison system stops publishing monthly death reports
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections will no longer track the number of these deaths by month. In its October 2022 report, the first month of the 2023 fiscal year, the department noted, “All death statistics for inmates in ADOC custody are reported by month in the joint legislative prison oversight committee quarterly reports.”
Group calls for transparency as Alabama Department of Corrections removes inmate death statistics from monthly reports
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections announced in its October 2022 report released this week that it will no longer include inmate death statistics in the monthly reports. Instead, the data will be available in the quarterly reports. But the department is behind in publishing quarterly reports. If you check out the […]
Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
alreporter.com
Five involved in inmate-on-inmate assaults at St. Clair Correctional Facility
At least five individuals were the victims or involved in a rash of inmate-on-inmate assaults over a two-day period early this week at St. Clair County Correctional Facility, with at least two being transported to an area hospital for treatment and assessment of injuries. Multiple sources within the state prison...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
WSFA
ADPH: COVID-19 cases surge as new subvariant emerges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. As of Friday, Jan. 6, there are 2,693 for the year 2023 with a 23.1% positivity rate. “Right now, we’re averaging about 1500 cases per day in the state,” said....
southerntorch.com
Constitutional Carry Goes Into Effect
ALABAMA-- On January 1, 2023, House Bill 272, also known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, ended the need to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a car, went into effect. Rep. Shane Stringer, a Republican from Mobile County, along with Sen. Gerald Allen,...
wtvy.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
luvernejournal.com
ALEA rolls out Firearms Prohibited Person Database
Two days before the Jan. 1 effective date of the Open Carry or Permitless Carry Act 2022-133 for revisions to House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Friday the rollout of the Firearms Prohibited Person Database. In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed...
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
utv44.com
ADPH: New Omicron subvariant accounts for roughly 40% of cases across the country
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Covid-19 numbers and hospitalizations are heading in the wrong direction. There's currently upwards of 600 people in the hospital in Alabama with Covid, a dramatic increase compared to what it was before the holidays. Now, there's a new Omicron subvariant people need to protect themselves...
alreporter.com
COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations jump in Alabama
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to roughly the same level as in August, with hospitalizations as of Thursday at the highest levels it has been in months, according to the latest statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s current positivity rate is 23.1...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
Health leaders expect an increase in COVID-19 cases as new variant surfaces
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are entering the new year with a new variant of COVID-19 — XBB 1.5. Doctors said it’s a sub-variant of omicron that is highly contagious. The Alabama Department of Public Health currently reports nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases in the state. Health leaders expect case counts to go up following the […]
College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama
The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama.
