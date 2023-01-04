ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ellington Financial Completes First Non-QM Loan Securitization Of 2023

EFI contributed about 85% of the loans, with the remainder contributed by a fund managed by Ellington Management Group L.L.C. Ellington Financial Inc. said this week it has closed a $365 million securitization backed by a pool of non-qualified residential mortgage (Non-QM) loans. Old Greenwich, Conn.-based Ellington Financial said Tuesday...
Pending Home Sales Hit Lowest Level Since At Least 2015

Redfin report finds that areas with the biggest pending sales declines were pandemic homebuying hotspots. Redfin says the drop in sales may be attributed to a dwindling housing market. Redfin’s metro analysis saw California as a trending area with home price declines. Redfin’s seasonally adjusted Homebuyer Demand Index was...
AUSTIN, TX
The Fed’s New Year’s Resolution: Stay The Course

Federal Bank of Minneapolis CEO offers thoughts on why Fed was wrong on inflation, and how to fix it. May observers hoped the Federal Reserve would make lowering interest rates a new year’s resolution. Instead, the Fed is resolved to keep doing what it’s doing. According to the...

