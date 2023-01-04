Read full article on original website
Blockchain compliance firm Securrency appoints Nadine Chakar CEO
Blockchain compliance firm Securrency has appointed Nadine Chakar as CEO, effective 9 January 2023. Dan Doney, Securrency’s founder, who has served as the company’s CEO and lead architect since its founding, will serve as chief technology officer (CTO). Chakar has more than 30 years of experience in the...
GoLogiq and GammaRey merge to focus on millennial wealth management
Consumer data analytics fintech GoLogiq and digital economy fintech GammaRey have merged in an all-stock transaction deal worth $320 million. GoLogiq will issue $320 million in common stock valued at $3.00 per share in exchange for 100% of GammaRey’s outstanding shares. The transaction is anticipated to be completed within the next few weeks, subject to customary closing terms.
How the cloud helps companies reach their ESG goals while embracing a global outlook
ESG is moving steadily towards the top of the agenda for many banks and financial institutions, encouraged by an environmentally minded consumer base and an increasingly stringent regulatory environment. In the immediate wake of COP27 in Egypt, there is likely to be additional pressure to ratchet up efforts to meet...
Silvergate reveals depleted deposits, significant layoffs, and impairment charges
Silvergate Capital, a California, US-based provider of financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, has released its preliminary financial results for Q4 2022 that feature a run on deposits, impairment charges, layoffs, and product downsizing. The market responded to the news with an over 40% drop in the company...
Australian fintech Grapple secures $35m in funding
Australian fintech and SME financier Grapple has landed $35 million in a warehouse debt facility from Sydney-based financier Global Credit Investments (GCI). The funding will enable Grapple to continue scaling and maintain its current growth trajectory, it says. Founded in 2018 and based in Sydney, Grapple is a non-bank business...
Crypto API provider Wyre reportedly shuttering
Crypto infrastructure provider Wyre is reportedly close to shutting down, just months after a mooted $1.5 billion acquisition deal that would have seen the firm folded into fintech Bolt. According to Axios, Wyre told employees that it is shutting down amid an ongoing crypto crash. Wyre co-founder and CEO Ioannis...
Finnish crypto firm Coinmotion lands Bank of Spain authorisation
Finnish crypto services provider Coinmotion has secured authorisation from the Bank of Spain to act as a provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets. Founded in 2012, Coinmotion has been officially regulated as a cryptocurrency provider by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)...
Exclusive global launch of Leda Glyptis’ book, “Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition”
Join an exclusive world premier of Leda Glyptis’ book, Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition, organised by FinTech Futures. 1 February 2023 (evening event, time TBC) Where: Blackfriars, London. Leda will be unveiling her book and signing free copies for the event attendees!. A well-known and...
IDC report: New data sources and innovative AI redefining the business of lending
Innovative technology, expanding data, and AI: changing the way we lend. The business of lending money is changing – quickly. Modern technology, backed by expanding data and the soaring adoption of advanced analytics like artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), is changing the way the industry determines who receives credit.
eBook: Back to the future – 8 features of fast and future-proof BNPL technology
Discover the technology features that will help you thrive in the rapidly evolving BNPL market. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) products have gone from interesting new option to a household staple. And, like any emerging market, the products and the regulations that govern them are evolving quickly. As BNPL providers...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 6 January 2023
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Swift names Stephen Grainger as chief executive for Americas and UK. Swift has appointed ex-Mastercard executive Stephen Grainger to the role of chief executive for the Americas and UK region.
DLT in 2023: out of the blocks
Blockchain use cases abounded in 2022, but we’ve only scratched the surface of what this transformative technology can help achieve. So what’s coming down the track in 2023 when it comes to the interplay between distributed ledger technology (DLT) and the financial services sector? Here are my key predictions for the year ahead.
eBook: SME lending – the road to real-time approvals
32% of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) now work with online lenders for business credit. Convenience, efficiency, and the ability to get rapid approvals make working with digital lenders an obviously attractive choice. If you aren’t making it easy for SMEs to get the credit they need, your competitors will.
