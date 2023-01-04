Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1965 Ford Thunderbird
This is the second 1960s Ford Thunderbird we're featuring. This one has an automatic transmission and has just a bit over 35K miles, with an asking price of $18,000. The seller says it runs well and has a new battery and new fluids. We'd say more, but the listing is...
Top Speed
The Smart Crossblade Is A Convertible City Car Without Doors Or Windows
Revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2001, this Smart Crossblade model practically induced mass hysteria among many car enthusiasts. That led it to become one of just a few cars to debut as a concept and actually make it to the assembly line. Though it started out as a Smart ForTwo, the Crossblade took the city car design concept it had never been before, and one of the unique, limited-run Crossblades can now be had on Cars and Bids.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
WANE-TV
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That...
5 Cheap Sports Cars With a Manual Transmission for Six-Speed Smiles Under $30,000
The Chevy Camaro 1LT, Ford Mustang EcoBoost, and Subaru BRZ are among the best cheap manual cars on the market, according to U.S. News. The post 5 Cheap Sports Cars With a Manual Transmission for Six-Speed Smiles Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
1996 Ford Bronco With Just 5K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the Ford Bronco has skyrocketed in value – regardless of generation – putting even newer, formerly cheap examples of the beloved SUV beyond the financial reach of many. That includes the fifth-gen Bronco, the last for a quarter-century until the sixth-generation SUV debuted for the 2021 model year. Thus, the fact that this incredibly nice 1996 Ford Bronco with just 5k original miles has ignited a bidding frenzy at Bring a Trailer should come as a surprise to precisely no one.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
Jalopnik
Chrysler’s Former Head of Design Created a Firebird Long Before Pontiac
The Pontiac Firebird is a cool car. The MK2 with its sprawling phoenix motif on the hood is one of the most instantly recognizable cars out there. But, did you know it wasn’t the first Firebird to be penned by a car designer? In fact, a Chrysler designer beat Pontiac to the punch.
fordauthority.com
Heavily Customized 1972 Ford Bronco Heading To Auction
The first-generation Ford Bronco is a highly sought-after classic SUV, and a few unique examples have even crossed the auction block recently, such as a 1969 Bronco converted into a pickup and another that belonged to none other than F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve. Now, a highly customized 1972 Ford Bronco is slated to go on sale at Barrett-Jackson in just a few short weeks.
fox56news.com
Porsche’s PDK transmission goes back to 1980s race cars
Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission has become a staple in the automaker’s lineup, displacing manual transmissions, but also providing quicker shifts and thus quicker lap times. The man responsible for it all is an engineer named Rainer Wüst. As recounted in a Porsche press release, Wüst joined...
Carscoops
One-Off Japan-Only Fire Orange Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Has US Green With Envy
Alpina’s upgraded BMWs are usually fairly discrete affairs, but this bright orange B4 Gran Coupe is loud and proud, and we love it. The Fire Orange four-door coupe is one of four B4s commissioned by Japan’s Alpina importer, Nicole. The other three cars include another orange car, plus two Frozen Back coupes for those who prefer to fly under the radar in typical Alpina style. But each of the cars has a subtly different specification and price. And since some Japanese like driving left-hand drive cars, which they see as carrying more kudos, than right hookers, one pair is steered from the left seat and the other from the right.
Top Speed
The Internal-Combustion Ford Mustang Era May Be Ending Earlier Than Previously Reported
Earlier this year, Ford introduced an all-new S650 Mustang with a launch date set tentatively for summer 2023. Even in the midst of a huge push for all-electric cars, Ford recognized that a segment of its customers still crave the sound and feel of an internal combustion engine. However, news is trickling down the pipe that Ford plans to cease production of the S650 Mustang by 2030, well short of its expected eight-year lifecycle. According Ford Authority, which sourced a report AutoForecast Solutions, Ford has already set an end date.
