Nebraska State

More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam

Residents of Blair are concerned about water quality, but city officials say it's safe. Parents learn about protecting children against cyber threats. Concerns over Blair's water after notice from city. Updated: 4 hours ago. The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality.
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more

Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
FDA now allows prescription abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week, the Food and Drug Administration has made a change to a long-standing rule that prevented drug stores from selling the prescription abortion pill mifepristone. The decision comes after the Justice Department gave the OK to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion...
NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
NDOT/State Patrol Reveal Data About Dangerous Drivers

The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday season enforcement campaign. Troopers arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted more than 13-hundred motorists during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. More than 550 drivers were also cited for speeding during the campaign, which ran from December 16th to January 1st. Meanwhile, a new state study is showing that one in 10 drivers in Nebraska are distracted. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers on state roads. The study showed that 10 percent of Nebraska drivers are focused on cell phones or other devices, and 15 percent of drivers do not wear their seat belts.
Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds

KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature. The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County’s diversion program. The funds support truancy mediation, which, for...
Gov. Jim Pillen lays out priorities for term: tax cuts, education funding and more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday as the 41st governor of Nebraska. He takes over for Gov. Pete Ricketts who served two terms. Pillen was emotional as he started his inaugural speech, speaking about humble beginnings in Columbus as the son of a tenant farmer and a seamstress, and sharing a story about his family’s yearly trip to the Capital City.
Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates

Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?

An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
Court hearing involving huge bank fraud case is postponed; former investor hoping funds remain

LINCOLN — The first court hearing associated with what has been labeled one of the state’s largest bank fraud cases in history has been postponed to Tuesday. State banking officials were scheduled to argue in court Thursday for an injunction against a financial adviser, Jesse Hill of Hickman, to freeze his accounts and prevent any destruction of records.
