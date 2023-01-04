Read full article on original website
WOWT
More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam
Residents of Blair are concerned about water quality, but city officials say it's safe. Parents learn about protecting children against cyber threats. Concerns over Blair's water after notice from city. Updated: 4 hours ago. The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
KETV.com
Conservative shift in Nebraska's education leadership prompts concerns for some
Neb. — The three newly elected Republican Nebraska State Board of Education members wasted little time changing the leadership. Kirk Penner, who criticized proposed health education standards, was elected as vice president of the officially nonpartisan board after 11 secret ballots. "Whether you're on a local school board...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
klkntv.com
FDA now allows prescription abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week, the Food and Drug Administration has made a change to a long-standing rule that prevented drug stores from selling the prescription abortion pill mifepristone. The decision comes after the Justice Department gave the OK to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion...
kscj.com
NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
1011now.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
klkntv.com
Bill to allow concealed carry without a permit returns to Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The permitless concealed carry bill that was squashed in the Nebraska Legislature last year seems to be gaining traction this time around. Sen. Tom Brewer introduced LB 77 on Thursday. Already, there are 26 senators in favor of it. Only 25 are needed to pass...
kios.org
NDOT/State Patrol Reveal Data About Dangerous Drivers
The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday season enforcement campaign. Troopers arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted more than 13-hundred motorists during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. More than 550 drivers were also cited for speeding during the campaign, which ran from December 16th to January 1st. Meanwhile, a new state study is showing that one in 10 drivers in Nebraska are distracted. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers on state roads. The study showed that 10 percent of Nebraska drivers are focused on cell phones or other devices, and 15 percent of drivers do not wear their seat belts.
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds
KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature. The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County’s diversion program. The funds support truancy mediation, which, for...
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen lays out priorities for term: tax cuts, education funding and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday as the 41st governor of Nebraska. He takes over for Gov. Pete Ricketts who served two terms. Pillen was emotional as he started his inaugural speech, speaking about humble beginnings in Columbus as the son of a tenant farmer and a seamstress, and sharing a story about his family’s yearly trip to the Capital City.
klkntv.com
Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
KETV.com
Meet Day, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Day is a people pleaser. She will “sit” and “stay” for you, sweeping the floor with her tail. She adores squeaky toys and carries...
norfolkneradio.com
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?
An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Court hearing involving huge bank fraud case is postponed; former investor hoping funds remain
LINCOLN — The first court hearing associated with what has been labeled one of the state’s largest bank fraud cases in history has been postponed to Tuesday. State banking officials were scheduled to argue in court Thursday for an injunction against a financial adviser, Jesse Hill of Hickman, to freeze his accounts and prevent any destruction of records.
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
