Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
gcaptain.com
New Protections for Endangered Whales Along the California Coast Coming this Summer
Global shipping regulator the UN International Maritime Organization has adopted a U.S. proposal to increase protections for endangered whales from deadly ship strikes off the California coast. The proposal, adopted in November, takes effect this coming summer and expands areas that vessels should avoid to give whales more space, and...
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says
It happened during a fish survey in the Gulf of Maine.
tripsavvy.com
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
A gray whale gave birth as a whale watching tour looked on
The crew and passengers aboard the whale watching boats have described it as a once in a lifetime moment. Lucky for you, it was caught on video!
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Massachusetts
Are you looking for some fantastic places to cool off in the summer? Look no further! Let’s explore the top swimming holes in Massachusetts. Get ready for the best family outing, whether you want to swim in a renowned pond, wade near a waterfall, or both. Let’s dive in!
maritime-executive.com
IMO Helps Expand Whale Protection Areas in Santa Barbara Channel
This summer, new vessel traffic lanes and no-go whale protection areas will take effect near California's Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, thanks to the International Maritime Organization. IMO has adopted new U.S. proposals to improve protections for endangered blue whales, fin whales and humpback whales off the coast of California....
US Coast Guard Seize 600 Pounds of Illegally Caught Fish
Early Thursday morning (December 29), U.S. Coast Guard officials spotted what appeared to be five lanchas off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas. As the USCG explained, lanchas are fishing boats “used by Mexican fishermen that are approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, have one outboard motor, and are capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph.”
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island
Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
earth.com
Rats on tropical islands change reef fish behavior
Rats have been introduced to many offshore islands in the past, mostly arriving by accident aboard visiting ships. They can cause devastation to the indigenous wildlife of these islands, particularly if the native species include ground-nesting birds. This has led to a call for rat eradication programs on many islands, in order to save wildlife from the deleterious impacts of these introduced rodents.
This Remote Island is the Only Place In Maine Where You’re Born With Dual Citizenship
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Make your way around Maine and you'll come across plenty of oddities. But one of the strangest stipulations in Vacationland exists on the remote island known as Machias Seal Island. About 10 miles off the coast of Cutler, Machias Seal Island is the only disputed territory remaining between the United States and Canada, which would presumably give someone born there a very interesting privilege.
Boat Propeller Found on Seafloor 100 Miles Offshore Baffles Researchers
NOAA Fisheries biologist completed their ninth annual longline survey in November. And they spotted many of the usual creatures and objects they see every year. But when they noticed a boat propeller sitting far away from the shore on the ocean floor, they had several questions. When the organization heads...
