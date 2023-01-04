Read full article on original website
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
Better Cruise Stock Buy: Carnival or Royal Caribbean
With a positive outlook for the cruise industry starting to offset negative sentiment, investors are wondering if it is time to initiate or add to existing positions in cruise line stocks. Let's take a look at two major players in the cruise industry and determine which of these two iconic...
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
Is Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX). SLMCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. SLMCX finds itself...
6 ETF Predictions for 2023
Wall Street had a shaky start to 2023 after the S&P 500’s worst year since 2008. As inflation continued to ride northward, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates seven times throughout the year, sending stocks and bonds both into a tailspin. Tech shares were in even worse shape. No wonder investors are looking for ETF investment ideas for 2023. For them, we have jotted down a few predictions.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A common expression in the investing community is that money never sleeps. That is especially true with blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks. With impressive brands and operations around the world, there are many businesses that are constantly making money with every passing minute. As a dividend investor, it is my job to...
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Suze Orman Likes These Types of Stocks. Should You Buy Them?
Building an investment portfolio is really a work in progress. And when you're first starting out as an investor, the idea can seem daunting. When you put money into stocks, you're not guaranteed they'll gain value over time. But that's obviously the hope -- otherwise, what would be the point of investing?
Vyant Bio To Explore Strategic Alternatives; Stock Doubles
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) more-than-doubled in extended session on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives. Vyant Bio said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic...
3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement
Tech stocks had as difficult a year as any sector in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 tech index falling more than 39% over the past year. It's hard to find tech stocks, which are known for their growth, that weren't hit by falling share prices. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), Oracle (NYSE:...
4 Stocks That Actually Increased in 2022 -- And They're Still Worth Buying Now
The S&P 500 declined 19% in 2022, its worst performance since 2008. However, not all stocks got crushed. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses four stocks in particular that increased in 2022 and still look very attractive as 2023 gets underway. **Stock prices as of Jan. 4, 2023....
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
Why Shares of STAAR Surgical Jumped 23.7% This Week
Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 23.7% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has fallen more than 27% over the past 12 months. So what. STAAR makes and sells foldable implantable lenses for the eye, along with their delivery systems, eliminating the...
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.61, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based...
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
