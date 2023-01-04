Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
5 Self-Development Books for 2023
The beginning of a new year tends to be when we think about fresh starts and bettering ourselves. Last year I set a goal for myself to read a new book each month. While I didn’t quite reach the goal of 12 books, I was able to dive into some great self-development books. This genre is usually my favorite as I tend to be a seeker of types. I’m always looking for more answers, tips, and ways to grow. Based on my journey into becoming a better reader, I’d like to share some of my new favorite self-development books.
momcollective.com
Creating a Vision Board
Have you ever wondered why some people are successful, and others are not? Of course, hard work and determination are factors, but what about something else? Something so very simple that it can easily be overlooked. What if I told you that celebrities like Oprah, Ellen Degeneres & Steve Harvey...
momcollective.com
When 40 Isn’t Fun
Last year, I hit the big 4-0. It is fair to say I didn’t handle it as well as I could. I spent about three weeks really pretty upset about the fact that I was officially more than halfway through the US life expectancy and questioned what I had accomplished.
momcollective.com
It’s My Baby’s Party, and I’ll Cry if I Want To
I’m up in the middle of the night (like I usually am), since this is the time when I can really focus on completing various tasks. Tonight, I’m searching online for bakeries that will make a Little Blue Truck smash cake and cupcakes for my son. He adores the Little Blue Truck series by Alice Schertle.
momcollective.com
Winter Family Fun: Interactive Family Games to Enjoy Together
Sometimes it takes a little more effort and creativity to plan fun activities as a family during the winter months. On the weekends, I find it exceptionally easy to turn on a movie or a video game or for everyone to split up and find their own activities. I encourage and set aside time for us to do family activities to spend quality time together.
momcollective.com
I’ve Had an Epiphany
As I’ve gotten older, I still am curious about things that are new to me. Growing up, I only really knew of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Santa as the jolly big guy in red like on a Coke bottle. Over the years I’ve been paying more attention to little things. Sure I’ve heard the story “The Twelve Days of Christmas” but I never knew until recently that there’s more to that than just a cute song.
momcollective.com
No One Is “Loving” on Us {A Simple Way to Help a New Mom}
I contacted a new mother in our church. She had just had her fourth child, and although she had not told me herself, a family member had told me that they had just given birth to their baby. I normally wait until contacted by the momma before reaching out to...
momcollective.com
I’m Doing “Dry January”
I’m doing “Dry January” as part of my New Year Intentions this year. The idea is to avoid alcohol for the month right after the excesses that the holidays can bring. I’ve never tried it before, but with weight loss as a major goal for me this year, I feel that it is necessary. No more wine or my favorite IPA BUT I can still enjoy a good drink and also not feel left out when I’m in a social setting. I started a few days late (on the 4th), but my plan is to do it until February 14!
momcollective.com
Why to Train Your Dog
I recently discovered that January is National Train Your Dog Month. I guess we have celebration months and awareness days for everything now? But while the number of awareness days and months borders on ridiculous at times (did you know National Squirrel Appreciation Day is January 21st?!), this particular issue is one near and dear to my heart.
momcollective.com
Say NO to cabin fever! How to get kids outside this winter
Getting outside during winter with kids can be tough. My first winter as a new mom was the now legendary New England winter of 2014-15. Snowfall records were broken across the region. It was piled so high that walking down the continuously shoveled streets was like walking through tunnels of ice. At the time, my husband was out at work all day with our only car and so if I wanted to get out of my house I had to walk with my then 9-month-old strapped to me in the carrier, the pair of us looking like some kind of abominable snowman, covered in so many layers to keep us both warm. I will never forget the experience of trying to climb over snow stacked high to the curb and slippery sheets of ice, praying that she and I would just stay upright. Our short journey to CVS at the end of the street, or a friend’s house a few away became fully-fledged missions of daring feats.
momcollective.com
How Witnessing a Parent Struggle Builds Resilience
Oftentimes, parents and caregivers forget to include themselves in the need to care for their families. We can be so caught up in the role of caregiving that we forget to nurture our own hearts and minds. I also realize how important it is to let your kids see you...
momcollective.com
Start Dates
I love a good start date. Setting them for myself has kind of become my thing. A start date is a way to cope with and mentally prepare myself for all the things I need and want to do in life. A planned date sets a concrete goal. Whether starting...
momcollective.com
Thirty, Dirty, and Surviving
In college, I had two jobs and took over 18 credit hours every semester just to keep busy. I have always thrived under pressure and time constraints. I envisioned that when I had kids, I would be a bit of a super mom, upholding all those unrealistic societal expectations of a working and yet still involved mother. Well, here I am, in my early 30s, a mother of two small kids, and crashing through all of young Olivia’s expectations for herself… thirty, dirty, and surviving.
momcollective.com
New Year. New Goals.
First, Happy New year, everyone! Can you believe it is 2023 already? I always love the feel of a New Year, the fresh start that it gives us all after a long year before. 2022 was a very rough year for my family, sickness, loss of loved ones, and just a bit of sadness in general. We all were so happy to count down to a new chapter in our lives, the year 2023. As I sat around on the couch with my husband and four boys, we talked about goals and really diving deep into the unknown and dreaming.
momcollective.com
Seeking Contentment in Motherhood in the New Year
At one point In my life, I viewed contentment in the same sense that I viewed complacency or apathy. I thought that I was unconcerned or that I was settling for how things were. To me, it meant that I didn’t care, and didn’t want to strive for better.
momcollective.com
4 Ways Your Child Can Benefit from Occupational Therapy {And When You Should Seek Services}
It can be challenging to know what to do when your child is diagnosed with a disability, has been in an accident or isn’t meeting developmental milestones. You want the best for your child so they can thrive and enjoy their childhood. You’re already part of the way there. Information gathering is critical to finding the right resources for your son or daughter. I’d like to share with you 4 ways your child can benefit from occupational therapy – and when you should seek services.
momcollective.com
Ringing in the New Year with Reading Recommendations I Love
There should have been no surprises when I attended a “Favorite Things” party last month I brought gift cards to a bookstore. I love books! The only New Years’ resolution/goal I make is to set a reading goal for myself. This year, my goal is to read 52 books. Do you set a reading goal or challenge for yourself?
momcollective.com
New Year, New You, Weight Loss Garbage
Here we go. The “New Year, New You” rubbish has begun. I don’t know about you, but I like myself. I’m not perfect, but I’m a pretty cool chick. If you don’t believe me, ask my mom. She’ll tell you. She never lies.
Comments / 0