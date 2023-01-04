Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Waterfront Property in Bellevue
The first Valliant arrived in Talbot County, Maryland in the 1680’s and settled in the Bellevue, Maryland area. William Harris Valliant’s residence pictured in this Talbot Historical Society Collection postcard was on the left of the Bellevue Ferry Dock looking from the water side and was demolished about 15 years ago. Do you remember this home?
Little Donna’s Serves Polish and Yugoslavian Traditions with Intimate Hospitality
Little Donna’s offers the comfort of a neighborhood joint for foodies with high expectations. It is also a restaurant steeped in history and family tradition. Located at the former site of Henniger’s Tavern in Upper Fells, Chef Robbie Tutlewski christened it “Little Donna’s” after his Yugoslavian grandmother, who was reportedly short in stature but looms large in culinary influence.
talbotspy.org
Wye River Upper School In-Person Open House Announced
Wye River Upper School will hold an in-person open house next Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Prospective families will learn about the depth of the academic, social and emotional impact Wye River Upper School has on high school students. Families will also be able to meet and speak with faculty and staff, parents and students. Registration is required: https://www.wyeriverupperschool.org/januaryopenhouse.
talbotspy.org
Tred Avon Players Announces Its 2023 Season
February 16-26 Time Stands Still is set in Brooklyn and revolves around Sarah, a photojournalist who has returned from covering the Iraq war after being injured by a roadside bomb, and her reporter boyfriend James who is swamped by guilt after leaving Sarah alone in Iraq. They receive a visit from their friend Richard, a photo editor, who introduces them to his new girlfriend Mandy, who is much younger than he. The play focuses on their relationships and Sarah and James’ prospects at a more conventional life.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Fire & Ice Festival Returns to Easton, MD in 2023
Discover Easton is excited to announce the return of the two-day, spectacular family-friendly ice carving festival on Friday, February 17, 5:00 PM-9:00 PM & Saturday, February 18, 12:00 PM-9:00 PM, 2023. Larger-than-life sculptures made of solid ice will be on display throughout the historic downtown. Activities will include live demonstrations of ice carvings, music, and a free outdoor ice skating rink presented by Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This year’s line-up also features Cascading Carlos, who will be juggling fire and other props Friday night and Saturday afternoon. There is no charge to enjoy the sculptures or enjoy the performances.
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Announces Major Donation from Carolyn Miller
Richard C. Trippe, President of the Talbot Historical Society, announces a major donation from Carolyn Miller, former Vice President of the Society. The funds are designated for the restoration of the Society’s two historic properties on West Street, Joseph’s Cottage and the residence at 18 West Street. Carolyn...
whatsupmag.com
Annapolis Town Center Opens First Ever Ice-Skating Rink
Annapolis, MD – Annapolis Town Center, Anne Arundel County’s premier shopping lifestyle destination will open its first ever pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, bringing a season of festive family fun beginning Friday, January 6th through Wednesday, Feb. 22nd. This pop-up attraction transforms the Boathouse Pavillion in the newly...
ourcommunitynow.com
Maryland Mansions: An Elegant Waterfront Edgewater Estate for $5M
Check out this beautiful Edgewater home for waterfront living at its best. When it comes to getting away from it all, the hamlet of Edgewater has some of the prettiest views in all of Maryland. 29 Homeport Drive is located on the banks of South River and is currently listed for $5,000,000 by Compass. That's quite a bargain for a 5-bedroom home with direct river access and over 6 acres of prime waterfront land.
mdlottery.com
Big Dreams of Tiny Houses Fueled by $100,000 Mega 7s Win
A Navy veteran from Waldorf enjoyed a supersized $100,000 win on the oversized Mega 7s scratch-off. A super-sized Maryland Lottery Mega 7s scratch-off produced a super-sized surprise for a Waldorf woman. The $10 scratch-off the busy mother purchased while running errands produced a $100,000 top prize!. The lucky player, a...
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore, serving customers for 115 years
When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.
talbotspy.org
Applications Open for Food & Farm Accelerator Program: $20,000 in Cash Grants, 40 Businesses Statewide
Applications are now open for Fall 2022 Cureate Courses, a free 10-week small business accelerator program for consumer packaged goods, beverages, and baked goods businesses. Businesses with $30,000-$750,000 in annual revenues and based in Baltimore City & County, Prince George’s County, and Charles County are eligible for the first sessions of this yearlong program. Womxn and BIPOC founders are encouraged to apply. At the end of each session, two businesses will have the opportunity to win a $5,000 cash prize. To learn more and apply, visit: http://cureate.co/courses-md. Applications close Monday, September 12.
coastalstylemag.com
A Legacy of Kindness
TWO OCEAN PINES PARENTS ARE HELPING OTHERS IN THE NAME AND MEMORY OF THEIR BELOVED SON. REMEMBERING MATT Though Matt Kurtz, pictured here with his dog, Tyson, lost his battle with mental illness, he will always be remembered first and foremost for his kindness and generosity, which is now inspiring others through the charity created in his honor.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Chris's Charcoal Pit to reopen in Anne Arundel County after tornado destruction
A prominent victim of the 2021 tornado in Annapolis is soon reopening for business in Edgewater, after a huge outpouring of community support.
The Dispatch
New Year Expected To Bring New Businesses To Berlin
BERLIN – The new year is expected to bring several new businesses to downtown Berlin. In 2023, the town is set to welcome a slate of new enterprises, including a brewery, distillery, restaurant and printing business. “We support local here, especially in Berlin, and it shows,” said Ivy Wells,...
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Nanticoke welcomes first baby of 2023
SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth Nanticoke is celebrating their first baby of the new year. The Ramirez family welcomed their new son Thiago on Tuesday morning. What a wonderful way to start the year, and congratulations to the family. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Conservancy Welcomes New Board Members
Today, Chesapeake Conservancy announced that Tony J. Spencer and Ed Hatcher have been elected to the organization’s board of directors. Maite Arce, Mark Belton and Dr. Nancy Walters concluded their board service. “On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Tony and Ed. Tony’s vast experience in...
Cape Gazette
Huk now open at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach recently announced the addition of outdoor apparel leader Huk to its extensive lineup. The performance fishing apparel retailer is now open next to Cole Haan at the outlet shopping destination, complementing more than 115 popular brands including Vera Bradley, Under Armour and Sperry. “We strive to...
realtormarney.com
Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023
Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
