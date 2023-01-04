Read full article on original website
Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore
The post Political notes: Maryland's newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House
Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
wypr.org
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is law, but what does that mean for the average student?
Editor's Note: Please click on the audio above to listen. It’s been years in the works. Countless hours of meetings. Days worth of impassioned testimony. Late night community listening sessions. Thousands of people using their voices to all ask for one plan, one path forward. Everyone in the room...
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
wypr.org
Maryland's consumption of marijuana outpaces average, sets stage for high recreational demand
Maryland residents are expected to consume copious amounts of cannabis — as much as 1.8 million pounds of marijuana plants grown mostly in state — at least that’s what consultants told state lawmakers on Thursday. For the state to capture its best return on such a growing market, analysts told Maryland General Assembly lawmakers this week that levying a tax rate no higher than 20% would be ideal for state coffers and consumer market dynamics.
Washingtonian.com
A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks
Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
VERIFY: Why you should renew your medical marijuana card in Maryland after weed is legalized
WASHINGTON — The year 2023 is shaping up to be a big one for the marijuana enterprise in Maryland. Last year, 65% of Maryland voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana on the Nov. ballot. The referendum was the final step; the General Assembly passed a companion bill back in April.
USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia
The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test.
WTOP
Many diabetic Marylanders now have a $30 insulin copay because of a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Many Maryland residents with diabetes will now pay a maximum $30 co-pay for insulin, thanks to a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1.
mymcmedia.org
COVID-19 Deaths Increased Last Month, Per County Officials
Montgomery County and Maryland saw the most COVID-19 deaths in December since last February, according to county officials. Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said the county saw 41 COVID-19 deaths last month, which is the highest number since the jurisdiction reported 73 deaths February of last year.
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
WBAL Radio
Former Baltimore assistant state's attorney disbarred for misconduct
A former assistant state's attorney in Baltimore City Has been disbarred. Last month, 43-year-old Adam Chaudry pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud charges admitting he used grand jury subpoenas while working as a prosecutor to get the phone records of two ex-girlfriends and three of their friends in order to stalk them.
After More Than A Decade Of Waiting, Hundreds Line Up With Hopes To Get Into Public Housing In D.C.
Rosalynn Talley arrived at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Friday with a mission in mind: to get off of the waiting list for public housing she’d been on since 2009. By noon, and much to her surprise, it had happened. “I don’t live...
These are the Maryland state laws that will change in 2023
BALTIMORE -- The new year comes with new laws.The year 2023 comes with changes that center around marijuana and the minimum wage in Maryland.This includes the amount of pot a person can legally possess, the recreational use of marijuana, and expunging certain cases from one's record.State lawmakers will be in charge of setting up the state's recreational marijuana industry.Retail sales will fall under rules and regulations when the law goes into effect in July.But for now, certain penalties for possession are being reduced."I think it's about time," Baltimore resident Theresa Brown said.In this case, the time was midnight. On Jan....
Disgraced Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Ordered Disbarred: Report
wypr.org
Ivan Bates says his top priority as Baltimore City's Attorney General is illegal guns, and more
Ivan Bates is now the top brass for Maryland's largest prosecutorial agency, the Baltimore City State's Attorney. The 54-year-old Bates was the managing partner of the law firm Bates and Garcia but is also a former states attorney employee. Outgoing Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby held the role for...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA blames mayor’s office
Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity
Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity with longer wait times to help patients, due in part to “another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization... The post Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland student to face no charges after bringing handgun, ammunition to school
A student who was found with a handgun and a magazine of ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County, Md., will not face charges under a new Maryland law. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining that officials found the student with a handgun and ammunition inside their fanny pack,…
weaa.org
Baltimore City State's Attorney Takes Action
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City's new state's attorney, Ivan Bates, is not wasting any time making changes. He stepped into action moments after taking the oath of office today. Bates says fighting crime and getting illegal guns off the streets are his biggest priorities. He immediately recalled Marilyn Mosby's non-prosecution...
