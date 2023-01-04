ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

mymcmedia.org

State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House

Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Maryland's consumption of marijuana outpaces average, sets stage for high recreational demand

Maryland residents are expected to consume copious amounts of cannabis — as much as 1.8 million pounds of marijuana plants grown mostly in state — at least that’s what consultants told state lawmakers on Thursday. For the state to capture its best return on such a growing market, analysts told Maryland General Assembly lawmakers this week that levying a tax rate no higher than 20% would be ideal for state coffers and consumer market dynamics.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks

Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
MARYLAND STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia

The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
VIRGINIA STATE
mymcmedia.org

COVID-19 Deaths Increased Last Month, Per County Officials

Montgomery County and Maryland saw the most COVID-19 deaths in December since last February, according to county officials. Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said the county saw 41 COVID-19 deaths last month, which is the highest number since the jurisdiction reported 73 deaths February of last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Former Baltimore assistant state's attorney disbarred for misconduct

A former assistant state's attorney in Baltimore City Has been disbarred. Last month, 43-year-old Adam Chaudry pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud charges admitting he used grand jury subpoenas while working as a prosecutor to get the phone records of two ex-girlfriends and three of their friends in order to stalk them.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

These are the Maryland state laws that will change in 2023

BALTIMORE -- The new year comes with new laws.The year 2023 comes with changes that center around marijuana and the minimum wage in Maryland.This includes the amount of pot a person can legally possess, the recreational use of marijuana, and expunging certain cases from one's record.State lawmakers will be in charge of setting up the state's recreational marijuana industry.Retail sales will fall under rules and regulations when the law goes into effect in July.But for now, certain penalties for possession are being reduced."I think it's about time," Baltimore resident Theresa Brown said.In this case, the time was midnight. On Jan....
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Baltimore City State's Attorney Takes Action

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City's new state's attorney, Ivan Bates, is not wasting any time making changes. He stepped into action moments after taking the oath of office today. Bates says fighting crime and getting illegal guns off the streets are his biggest priorities. He immediately recalled Marilyn Mosby's non-prosecution...
BALTIMORE, MD

