For seasons, Jamie Dutton’s been a constant enemy of the Dutton family. And that’s despite that he’s long carried the same last name and despite that John Dutton has faced off with far more threatening enemies. However, whether we want to admit it or not, in some aspect, all Jamie is trying to do, especially in season five, is what his adopted father’s drilled into him his whole life—protect the Yellowstone Ranch. For now, we continue to await the midseason premiere of Yellowstone season five. However, sadly, that does not air until later this summer. In the meantime, some of our favorite Yellowstone stars have pointed out ways Jamie really is trying to save the Ranch.

15 HOURS AGO