Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen And Dennis Rodman Thought Chicago Bulls Would Have Had A 50-0 Record In 1999
The Chicago Bulls of the 90s dominated the NBA however they wanted. During that decade, they won six championships in eight years, shared between two three-peats. Some say they could have done so much more if certain situations never took place, but the Bulls took the most advantage of their good times.
Yardbarker
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Yardbarker
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
In the city of Los Angeles, the Lakers are the talk of the town. Despite being well below .500, the story with LeBron James and Anthony Davis continues to be the biggest narrative in Southern California. But there's also another team to watch in the city, and they are instilling...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Revealed His Card Declined Trying To Buy A $140,000 Champagne Bottle In Miami After The Mavericks Won The NBA Finals
Winning the NBA Championship is one of the best feelings for a player and an owner in the league. Every team wants to win the NBA title, but each season only one team can fulfill that dream. Although the NBA Finals take place each season, some of them mean more than others.
Yardbarker
"Lakers Would Win 3 Championships In A Row," NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson's Masterplan Of Teaming Up LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard In 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest and most iconic NBA franchises in the league. They have a rich history of winning NBA Championships. After all, they are tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 NBA titles each to their name. But what's the recipe for success behind the Lakers' success?
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years
Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
Yardbarker
The Reds Release A Prominent Veteran
Last decade, infielder Mike Moustakas was a productive hitter who went to two World Series as a regular. His power from the left side of the plate helped the Kansas City Royals win the 2015 World Series, and he had a few impressive seasons after that. His last excellent season...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
NFL reportedly might offer Chiefs and Bills unique option in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in the fallout of the Damar Hamlin incident, the NFL could offer the teams a unique choice in how they proceed in the playoffs with Bills-Bengals not expected to be resumed.
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said He Had Problems In His Relationship With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Because Of His Endorsement Deals
Michael Jordan impacted the NBA in a way that hardly any other player in the history of the league did. Sure, Jordan gained most fame due to his amazing ability to play the game of basketball and to win almost every accolade out there. But apart from that, there were other ways by which MJ impacted the league.
