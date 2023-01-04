Music fans rejoiced over the weekend as two huge musical acts played in Los Angeles ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Jonas Brothers and singer-songwriter Em Beihold performed for 22,000 excited fans at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live show at Banc of California Stadium Saturday. The show was on a first-come-first-serve basis as fans lined up around the block. "We were literally so shocked," said Taylor Carr at the event. "We were wondering if it was a joke and if we were going to have to pay." There is another free concert at the same location Sunday with Pitbull as the headliner.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO