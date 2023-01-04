Read full article on original website
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Shaq dines at Houston restaurant, pays for meals
“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he) loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Facebook page in a post.
Mark Cuban Revealed His Card Declined Trying To Buy A $140,000 Champagne Bottle In Miami After The Mavericks Won The NBA Finals
Mark Cuban's credit card got declined when he was trying to purchase a $140,000 champagne bottle after winning the 2011 NBA title.
Golf Digest
Trae Young puts sleeping security guard on blast, delivers his coldest shot of the season
Trae Young has developed an impressive reputation for delivering daggers in his young NBA career. But his latest one came before a game. Ahead of Wednesday night's contest in Sacramento, the Hawks guard noticed a sleeping security guard on his way into the arena. And he whipped out his phone to put the guy on blast:
“If you're talkin' bout prime T-mac, hell yeah” - Tracy McGrady on whether he’d trade being in the Hall of Fame for a championship ring
Tracy McGrady speaks on whether he’d give up the hall of fame for a championship ring.
San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich takes jabs at Republicans George Santos, Kevin McCarthy
The comments came after the Spurs held a shootaround at Baruch College, a school Santos lied about graduating from.
WATCH: Texas theater employee becomes ‘Butter King’ in viral TikTok
'Forget Salt Bae, we got Butter King.'
KSAT 12
State senator files bill for casino resorts, sports betting in select Texas cities including San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new push in the state capitol for legal casinos and sports betting in Texas right before the legislative session gets underway on Jan. 10. Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) recently filed bill SJR 17 in the legislature. If passed, the bill would...
USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier discusses playing at Galen Center with Wheeler (Ga.) team
Collier's Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) team fell to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 66-55
Excited fans line up to see the Jonas Brothers, Em Beihold for free
Music fans rejoiced over the weekend as two huge musical acts played in Los Angeles ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Jonas Brothers and singer-songwriter Em Beihold performed for 22,000 excited fans at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live show at Banc of California Stadium Saturday. The show was on a first-come-first-serve basis as fans lined up around the block. "We were literally so shocked," said Taylor Carr at the event. "We were wondering if it was a joke and if we were going to have to pay." There is another free concert at the same location Sunday with Pitbull as the headliner.
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to teach at St. Mary's, University of Texas at San Antonio
Nelson Wolff retired as Bexar County Judge on Dec. 31 after 50 years of public service.
Sam Smith to bring 2023 'GLORIA The Tour' to Austin's Moody Center
Tickets go on sale next week.
