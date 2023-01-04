ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KXAN

Shaq dines at Houston restaurant, pays for meals

“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he)  loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Facebook page in a post.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

Excited fans line up to see the Jonas Brothers, Em Beihold for free

Music fans rejoiced over the weekend as two huge musical acts played in Los Angeles ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Jonas Brothers and singer-songwriter Em Beihold performed for 22,000 excited fans at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live show at Banc of California Stadium Saturday. The show was on a first-come-first-serve basis as fans lined up around the block. "We were literally so shocked," said Taylor Carr at the event. "We were wondering if it was a joke and if we were going to have to pay." There is another free concert at the same location Sunday with Pitbull as the headliner. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
