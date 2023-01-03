Marion Elizabeth Ware, 68, of Accokeek, Maryland. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Marion Elizabeth Ware peacefully transitioned to eternal life. Viewing, Saturday, January 21, 2023, 10:00 a.m., until time of Service, 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment, St. Mary's Piscataway Cemetery , 13401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735.

ACCOKEEK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO