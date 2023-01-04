ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Carjacked at Gunpoint by Four Suspects in Long Island City Friday

Police are searching for four suspects who allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City early Friday. The victim, 48, was sitting in his parked Toyota RAV 4 — a crossover SUV — at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 24th Street at around 5 a.m. when the group approached him, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Astoria Post

Man Shoves Woman to the Ground in Astoria, Steals Her Purse: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who allegedly shoved a woman to the ground and snatched her purse in Astoria on New Year’s Day. Authorities say that the 36-year-old victim was walking on 29th Street in Astoria, within the confines of the 114th Precinct, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 when a man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.
