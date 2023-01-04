Police are searching for a man who allegedly shoved a woman to the ground and snatched her purse in Astoria on New Year’s Day. Authorities say that the 36-year-old victim was walking on 29th Street in Astoria, within the confines of the 114th Precinct, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 when a man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO