Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A common expression in the investing community is that money never sleeps. That is especially true with blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks. With impressive brands and operations around the world, there are many businesses that are constantly making money with every passing minute. As a dividend investor, it is my job to...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
NASDAQ
Better Cruise Stock Buy: Carnival or Royal Caribbean
With a positive outlook for the cruise industry starting to offset negative sentiment, investors are wondering if it is time to initiate or add to existing positions in cruise line stocks. Let's take a look at two major players in the cruise industry and determine which of these two iconic...
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP
Chicago, IL – January 6, 2022 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
NASDAQ
Could Shiba Inu Be a Multibagger in 2023?
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) wowed investors when it soared 45,000,000% in 2021. The popular meme token represented a cryptocurrency success story -- at least from the perspective of market gains. But last year wasn't nearly as bright for Shiba Inu. In fact, it was actually pretty glum. The crypto known...
NASDAQ
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $83.65, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the parent company of...
NASDAQ
Clearwater Paper (CLW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Clearwater Paper (CLW) closed at $37.19, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products...
NASDAQ
CVR Energy (CVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (CVI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.87, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had...
NASDAQ
Why Amazon Stock Topped the Market Today
Is Jeff Bezos coming back to take the reins at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) ?!. Well, not really. But it seems it might be an increasingly popular idea among the company's rank-and-file, and on that potential groundswell Amazon stock closed Friday nearly 4% higher. That topped the S&P 500 index's 2.3% gain on the day.
NASDAQ
This Dividend Stock Has Made Some Big Changes. Could It Pay Off for Investors?
The VF in VF Corp's (NYSE: VFC) name stands for Vanity Fair, a once-iconic name in the clothing space. The stock was pretty iconic as well, having increased its dividend annually for decades. But the spin-off of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) in early 2019 cemented a major change of direction for the company. This just isn't the same dividend stock that it was before. Let's see why.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
NASDAQ
Medtronic (MDT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Medtronic (MDT) closed at $80.86, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the medical device...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of STAAR Surgical Jumped 23.7% This Week
Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 23.7% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has fallen more than 27% over the past 12 months. So what. STAAR makes and sells foldable implantable lenses for the eye, along with their delivery systems, eliminating the...
Comments / 0