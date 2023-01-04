Read full article on original website
Viva El Birdos
Tommy Edman v. Kolten Wong (Open Thread)
It’s Saturday and it’s time for another Open Thread. I have no excuse for not writing something today. Well, I have an excuse. It’s just not a very good one. My lastest piece on Dylan Carlson ended up over 3000 words long and, frankly, that pretty much did me in for the week.
State of Cubs’ 40-man roster with offseason moves
While the Cubs' deal with Eric Hosmer has not yet been made official, their reported agreement with the first baseman continued an active offseason for Jed Hoyer and Co. It's also been a busy few weeks of 40-man roster maneuvering. Most recently, the Cubs designated Alfonso Rivas, Erich Uelmen and...
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
Cubs bring back Brad Wieck, add catching depth
The Cubs announced a series of roster moves Friday that include bringing back lefty reliever Brad Wieck on a two-year minor-league deal. Signed Dom Nuñez to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training. Announced catcher P.J. Higgins cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa. Announced...
MyNorthwest.com
Dipoto: Trade market, Mariners’ DH plan, promising reports on young hitters
After a pretty fast start to the offseason in terms of moves, the Mariners have been relatively quiet of late. Team president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto hit the Seattle Sports 710 AM airwaves on Thursday for the first time in 2023 and discussed the trade market and much more regarding the Mariners. We break down what he said below, and for a look at more pitching-specific things Dipoto discussed, click the link above this paragraph.
