Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 4,037 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 4,037 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 4,037 Swim Jobs.
swimswam.com
arena Announces Partnership With Texas Longhorn Superstar, Kelly Pash
Pash, a 15-time All-American and the 2021-22 Big 12 Swimmer of the Year, is currently a senior with the arena-sponsored Texas Longhorn Women’s Swimming Team. Current photo via arena. courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner. Global swimwear brand arena is proud to welcome current Texas Longhorn swimmer and USA...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: 15-Year-Old Emir Batur Albayrak Drops 15:06 1500 Free
Albayrak put up a scintillating time of 15:06.24 in the 1500 free which is the fastest from a swimmer 15 and under by nearly eight seconds. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a...
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier JT Schmid Makes Verbal Pledge to UNC Chapel Hill
Back/fly/IM specialist JT Schmid has announced his intention to swim for the Tar Heels beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Current photo via JT Schmid. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Comments / 0