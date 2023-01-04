Read full article on original website
Related
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: Cleanup of Santa Barbara's waterfront underway, Goleta to review housing plan
City of Santa Barbara is cleaning up its waterfront after storm. The City of Santa Barbara said today its waterfront and harbor were hit hard by large swell and high tides overnight and this morning. The city says staff are cleaning up sand and debris from the swells and are asking the public to keep their distance.
Santa Barbara Independent
Coping Skills During 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary Reactions
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It is normal to experience feelings of fear, anxiety and sadness surrounding the anniversary of a disaster, especially with the current weather conditions and advisory messaging which may trigger emotional reactions. Only a few days away from the 5-year anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow, there are painful memories and emotions which may arise for many in our community. While this is a time to recognize all that has been accomplished and how far we have come as a community, it is important to acknowledge that emotional, physical and spiritual rebuilding still continues on various levels for many.
Santa Barbara Independent
Spiritual Reflections on the Debris Flow
Shortly after 3 a.m. on January 9, 2018, an intense downpour fell on the foothills above Montecito, where just a month before, the Thomas Fire had incinerated the native vegetation, creating a geological force most of us had never witnessed: a “debris flow.”. Defined as “a fast-moving mass of...
Coastal View
Rincon Voices: Matt Moore
Matt Moore is a Rincon Point icon of the first order. Best known for his Rincon Designs surf shop on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria, Matt first surfed Rincon at the tender age of eight and has never looked back or felt the need for foreign vistas. And why not? Between the Channel Islands, local beaches and the mighty Los Padres, Matt has found all he needs for a well-lived life centered on the 93013-zip code. Over a late morning recently, Matt recounted his own surf story and memories of Rincon Point. Our conversation was laced with plenty of digressions on topics such as why the large swells of days gone by are rarer now (and whether they will return), localism, sharks and much more.
lacademie.com
17 Best Restaurants In Santa Barbara, California 2023
I am sure finding the best restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA, will become simple with the support of this article. Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California. This place impresses visitors with clean and blue Atlantic beaches and gorgeous Santa Ynez mountains. Besides, it is a good place for...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Mainstay Bicycle Bob’s Closing After Nearly 40 Years
Bicycle Bob’s, one of Santa Barbara’s most well-known bike shops — and the Santa Barbara Independent’s “Best Bike Shop” winner for the past three decades — will be closing after nearly 40 years, and the Old Town Goleta shop will become Trek Bicycles in the near future, according to an announcement from husband-and-wife shop owners Bob and Julia Zaratzian on social media.
Santa Barbara Independent
Paul Erik Jorgensen
Paul Erik Jorgensen was born in Fredericia, Denmark on March 25, 1944 bringing light to his parents in a dark time near the end of World War II. His parents, Ulla and Erik Jorgensen, immigrated to the United States in 1947 with their 3-year-old son, Paul. Living first in Wisconsin where Marilynn was born in 1950 and then Kenny in 1955 completed the family. A family vacation to California in 1957 exposed the Jorgensen family to an environment that stimulated them to advance their dreams! The Jorgensen family of 5 found joy in Santa Barbara and many members have remained in this lovely community.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez
Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez was born on September 2, 1935, in San Francisco, to Dorothy Helene Beaufort and Thomas Joseph Shortall. She died on December 25, 2022, at the Mariposa at Ellwood Shores community in Goleta, CA. Patricia grew up in the Bay Area of northern California, in San Francisco...
Santa Barbara Independent
2023 Cultural Arts Grant Winners Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin this January. For more information, go to sbac.ca.gov/grants.
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace to open in Simi Valley
Westlake Ace Hardware has signed a lease agreement to open a new store in Simi Valley, a northern suburb of Los Angeles. The company said it plans to open the store in Simi Valley at the former site of Cost-Plus World Market. Renovations to the space will begin summer 2023,...
visitcamarillo.com
2023 Brings New Foodie Faves to Camarillo
New year, new eats! Camarillo is excited to welcome several new foodie restaurants in 2023. From an elevated bar scene, to savory seafood delicacies or tropical tiki vibes, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s palate. Read on to begin planning your next foodie staycation. Finney’s Crafthouse. Opening 2023.
Santa Barbara Independent
Exploring Ecological Entanglements at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
The visual impact of textile art creatively combines with an environmental message about non-native plants introduced to Santa Cruz Island over the years in a new exhibit on view at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Interlopings: Colors in the Warp and Weft of Ecological Entanglements by artists Helén Svensson and Lisa Jevbratt is a process-based, site-specific collaborative art project combining the traditional techniques of wool dyeing, spinning, and weaving with data visualization.
Santa Barbara Independent
The ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Poodle Riffs on 2022
BEATING DEAD HORSES: Back when I still harbored entrepreneurial delusions, I thought I’d try my hand at cornering the market on nihilism. I hadn’t figured out what I’d make, exactly, but I knew what my corporate slogan would be. “Nothing Can Be Done.” Stark. Simple. Defiantly defeatist. What better way to launch a new business empire? If nothing else, I figured it would shut up Nike’s nose-to-the-grindstone optimism of “Just Do It.”
Santa Barbara Independent
BERTRAND, David Gilbert
David “Gilbert” Bertrand died suddenly on October 18 at the age of 93, and was actively in charge of his business until his very last day. He was born in St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to a family with long-standing roots in the community. His great grandmother settled in Santa Barbara in the 19th century. Gilbert grew up in the jovial and charitable home of his maternal grandparents, John and Gabrielle de Ponce. As a child growing up during the depression, he learned sympathy for those who were struggling to survive from his very compassionate and devoutly Catholic grandmother.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dr. Mary Dwyer Appointed Interim President and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — Dr. Mary Dwyer, a former college professor and administrator who led the renowned Institute for the International Education of Students through a period of extraordinary growth, has been appointed interim president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, effective January 1. She succeeds Barbara Robertson, who recently announced her retirement following 22 years of service to the organization. A search for a long-term successor to Ms. Robertson will commence immediately.
Temporary prescription refill waivers for Santa Barbara and San Mateo Counties
The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Santa Barbara and San Mateo counties may receive emergency prescription refills now through Jan. 15 due to flooding.
New Times
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties saw more pet surrenders at a time when animal adoptions decreased nationally
It started with a Facebook rumor. People on the Lost Pets of San Luis Obispo County group wondered and debated in December if pet owners surrendered their older dogs to shelters to make room for new puppies arriving as Christmas gifts. "Please tell me people really don't do this!?" commented...
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Track Continues to Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront
Flooding at Stearns Wharf and in a harbor parking lot closed both to cars on Thursday and Friday. As well, two boats washed ashore on Thursday, as waves eight to 12 feet in height broke along Santa Barbara’s southern beaches, apparently a combo of King Tides, the full moon, and winds from yesterday’s storm, according to media reports.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Homes Ordered to Evacuate Ahead of Significant Storm
[Update: January 5, 2023] All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Thomas, Alisal, and Cave fire burn areas in Santa Barbara County as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, following the major storm that began Wednesday evening. For the latest story, click here. [Original Story] A major storm sweeping through Santa...
Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm
The rain storm that hit the Central Coast has caused the rise of Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande and Gibraltar Reservoir in Santa Barbara to have significantly higher water levels. The post Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
