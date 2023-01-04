ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Coping Skills During 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary Reactions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It is normal to experience feelings of fear, anxiety and sadness surrounding the anniversary of a disaster, especially with the current weather conditions and advisory messaging which may trigger emotional reactions. Only a few days away from the 5-year anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow, there are painful memories and emotions which may arise for many in our community. While this is a time to recognize all that has been accomplished and how far we have come as a community, it is important to acknowledge that emotional, physical and spiritual rebuilding still continues on various levels for many.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Spiritual Reflections on the Debris Flow

Shortly after 3 a.m. on January 9, 2018, an intense downpour fell on the foothills above Montecito, where just a month before, the Thomas Fire had incinerated the native vegetation, creating a geological force most of us had never witnessed: a “debris flow.”. Defined as “a fast-moving mass of...
MONTECITO, CA
Coastal View

Rincon Voices: Matt Moore

Matt Moore is a Rincon Point icon of the first order. Best known for his Rincon Designs surf shop on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria, Matt first surfed Rincon at the tender age of eight and has never looked back or felt the need for foreign vistas. And why not? Between the Channel Islands, local beaches and the mighty Los Padres, Matt has found all he needs for a well-lived life centered on the 93013-zip code. Over a late morning recently, Matt recounted his own surf story and memories of Rincon Point. Our conversation was laced with plenty of digressions on topics such as why the large swells of days gone by are rarer now (and whether they will return), localism, sharks and much more.
CARPINTERIA, CA
lacademie.com

17 Best Restaurants In Santa Barbara, California 2023

I am sure finding the best restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA, will become simple with the support of this article. Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California. This place impresses visitors with clean and blue Atlantic beaches and gorgeous Santa Ynez mountains. Besides, it is a good place for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Mainstay Bicycle Bob’s Closing After Nearly 40 Years

Bicycle Bob’s, one of Santa Barbara’s most well-known bike shops — and the Santa Barbara Independent’s “Best Bike Shop” winner for the past three decades — will be closing after nearly 40 years, and the Old Town Goleta shop will become Trek Bicycles in the near future, according to an announcement from husband-and-wife shop owners Bob and Julia Zaratzian on social media.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Paul Erik Jorgensen

Paul Erik Jorgensen was born in Fredericia, Denmark on March 25, 1944 bringing light to his parents in a dark time near the end of World War II. His parents, Ulla and Erik Jorgensen, immigrated to the United States in 1947 with their 3-year-old son, Paul. Living first in Wisconsin where Marilynn was born in 1950 and then Kenny in 1955 completed the family. A family vacation to California in 1957 exposed the Jorgensen family to an environment that stimulated them to advance their dreams! The Jorgensen family of 5 found joy in Santa Barbara and many members have remained in this lovely community.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez

Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez was born on September 2, 1935, in San Francisco, to Dorothy Helene Beaufort and Thomas Joseph Shortall. She died on December 25, 2022, at the Mariposa at Ellwood Shores community in Goleta, CA. Patricia grew up in the Bay Area of northern California, in San Francisco...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

2023 Cultural Arts Grant Winners Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin this January. For more information, go to sbac.ca.gov/grants.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace to open in Simi Valley

Westlake Ace Hardware has signed a lease agreement to open a new store in Simi Valley, a northern suburb of Los Angeles. The company said it plans to open the store in Simi Valley at the former site of Cost-Plus World Market. Renovations to the space will begin summer 2023,...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
visitcamarillo.com

2023 Brings New Foodie Faves to Camarillo

New year, new eats! Camarillo is excited to welcome several new foodie restaurants in 2023. From an elevated bar scene, to savory seafood delicacies or tropical tiki vibes, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s palate. Read on to begin planning your next foodie staycation. Finney’s Crafthouse. Opening 2023.
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Exploring Ecological Entanglements at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

The visual impact of textile art creatively combines with an environmental message about non-native plants introduced to Santa Cruz Island over the years in a new exhibit on view at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Interlopings: Colors in the Warp and Weft of Ecological Entanglements by artists Helén Svensson and Lisa Jevbratt is a process-based, site-specific collaborative art project combining the traditional techniques of wool dyeing, spinning, and weaving with data visualization.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Poodle Riffs on 2022

BEATING DEAD HORSES: Back when I still harbored entrepreneurial delusions, I thought I’d try my hand at cornering the market on nihilism. I hadn’t figured out what I’d make, exactly, but I knew what my corporate slogan would be. “Nothing Can Be Done.” Stark. Simple. Defiantly defeatist. What better way to launch a new business empire? If nothing else, I figured it would shut up Nike’s nose-to-the-grindstone optimism of “Just Do It.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

BERTRAND, David Gilbert

David “Gilbert” Bertrand died suddenly on October 18 at the age of 93, and was actively in charge of his business until his very last day. He was born in St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to a family with long-standing roots in the community. His great grandmother settled in Santa Barbara in the 19th century. Gilbert grew up in the jovial and charitable home of his maternal grandparents, John and Gabrielle de Ponce. As a child growing up during the depression, he learned sympathy for those who were struggling to survive from his very compassionate and devoutly Catholic grandmother.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dr. Mary Dwyer Appointed Interim President and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — Dr. Mary Dwyer, a former college professor and administrator who led the renowned Institute for the International Education of Students through a period of extraordinary growth, has been appointed interim president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, effective January 1. She succeeds Barbara Robertson, who recently announced her retirement following 22 years of service to the organization. A search for a long-term successor to Ms. Robertson will commence immediately.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Storm Track Continues to Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront

Flooding at Stearns Wharf and in a harbor parking lot closed both to cars on Thursday and Friday. As well, two boats washed ashore on Thursday, as waves eight to 12 feet in height broke along Santa Barbara’s southern beaches, apparently a combo of King Tides, the full moon, and winds from yesterday’s storm, according to media reports.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy