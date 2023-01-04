ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3DPrint.com

2023 3D Printing Predictions: The Future of ESG in AM

Historically written off as an externality to finance, factors of environment, social, and governance (ESG) have become increasingly important to not only how a business is perceived but how successfully it operates. This is because corporations are becoming more widely recognized as existing within the context of nature and society and the way its workers are treated influences morale, innovation, and more.
3DPrint.com

Petrochemical Giant Braskem Acquires 3D Printing Materials Company Taulman3D

Petrochemical multinational Braskem, the largest producer of polyolefins in the Americas, announced that the company has acquired taulman3D, an additive manufacturing (AM) materials company based in Indiana, USA. Among other products, Taulman3D created Nylon 618, the first nylon material designed specifically for AM applications, released in 2012. Braskem launched its...
3DPrint.com

2023 3D Printing Predictions: The Financial Landscape

All the speculation about a potential recession in the volatile market of 2022 led many investors to preserve their wealth against heightened inflation, rising interest rates, and receding economic growth. As a result, the last month of the year witnessed stock market indexes S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed points, ending in red, as the challenges of 2022 show no signs of slowing down as we enter 2023.
3DPrint.com

Triastek Discusses Three 3D Printed Medications Now Being Studied

Progress in additive manufacturing (AM) for medication is much farther along than might be suggested by the relative scarcity of coverage on the subject in trade publications. One reason for the gap between reality and perception, perhaps, is simply that the term ‘AM’ encompasses such a wide range of technologies.
3DPrint.com

HP’s HyperX Announces HX3D Full-Color 3D Printed Gaming Peripherals

HyperX, HP Inc’s gaming subsidiary, announced a new personalized gaming accessories and peripherals brand powered by HP’s additive manufacturing (AM) division, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5-8). HyperX is pitching the brand, called HX3D, as the next generation of gaming hardware customization. In...
WBBM News Radio

Amazon to lay off 18,000

CEO Andy Jassy told employees on Wednesday that the company would begin laying off workers on January 18, with 18,000 jobs eventually getting eliminated.
3DPrint.com

SpaceX Aiming for a $137B Valuation with New Potential Funding Round

According to an exclusive report by CNBC, SpaceX is raising $750 million in a new funding round led by venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, which values the company at $137 billion. The space transportation manufacturer has already received more than $10 billion from 32 financing rounds, including more than $2 billion in 2022 alone.
