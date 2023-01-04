Read full article on original website
KYTV
Sedalia Police Reports For January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue because it had a faulty headlight. Upon contact with the driver, it was discovered through investigation that the driver's Missouri privileges were revoked. William Scott Gudde, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A homeless man faces several charges after police say he broke into a school classroom trailer. Tarrance Woods, 37, is charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, making a false report and second-degree property damage. Woods is being held without bond at the Cole The post Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Report
One crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday in the local counties. At about 6:10 am in Sullivan County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 27-year-old Kassie R Buckwalter of Kirksville was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash that happened when she was westbound on Missouri 6 near Greencastle. Her vehicle slid off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. She was not wearing a safety belt.
Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
kjluradio.com
Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case
A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville
A masked man with a handgun robbed a Boonville convenience store and might have had an accomplice, police say. The post Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Teen Arrested For Meth Possession
A Richmond ten is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested in Lafayette County Tuesday afternoon. Troop A of the Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Richmond resident Adalynn E. Coggins was arrested at 12:56 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A 19-year-old Columbia man accused of accidentally killing his best friend pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday at the Boone County Courthouse. A sentencing hearing for Shawn Long is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Long allegedly told police in January 2022 that he picked up the gun and The post Columbia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A teenager was arrested and charged after the Chariton County Sheriff’s says he brought a handgun to a school. Christian Logue, 18, of Keytesville, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A sheriff’s deputy met with Logue in the principal’s office of Keytesville School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Logue allegedly told The post Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for January 3, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Sedalia Plaza, 2915 West Broadway Boulevard, on a vehicle that did not have a front license plate. The vehicle also didn't have a working license plate light.
Charges dropped for woman accused in alleged murder-for-hire case
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Charges were recently dropped for a woman who was accused of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband's mother. Leigh Ann Bauman’s charges were dismissed by the Camden County Prosecuting attorney on Dec. 29. The prosecuting attorney at the time was Caleb Cunningham. Current Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor The post Charges dropped for woman accused in alleged murder-for-hire case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
