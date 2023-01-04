ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

4 Brooklyn hospitals still in negotiations with nurses’ union

Four private sector hospital systems in Brooklyn continue to negotiate with the nurses’ union as a potential Monday strike looms at hospitals across the city. Contracts expired on Dec. 31 for roughly 17,000 members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) at a dozen New York City hospitals. And after the last three traumatic years of COVID-19, overcrowded hospitals and staff shortages, nurses without a new contract say they are ready to walk.
riverdalepress.com

Neighborhood keeps fighting for park enforcement

Community Board 8 plans on reaching out to its neighboring community boards to press the New York city parks department for more law enforcement within Van Cortlandt Park, the third largest city park. Compared to Central and Prospect parks, which is smaller than Vannie, the northwest Bronx park does not...
norwoodnews.org

Carpenters & Contractors Unions Spread Holiday Cheer with Children’s Toy Drives in The Bronx

The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters, and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered over 1,734 toys to children throughout The Bronx and New York City during the holiday season in December 2022. The unions partnered with local elected officials and community organizations for 7 different events held across the borough and many more held throughout the city. Union representatives said while the holiday season is a joyful one, it can be difficult for many New Yorkers, and union carpenters and contractors wanted to do their part to give back to those in need.
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
PIX11

NYC moms search for missing teen cousins, 13 and 15

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — When Delilah Arocho went to work as an emergency room nurse two days after Christmas, she hoped her 13-year-old daughter would be safe with her sister in the Bronx. Heaven-Monroe Curras, 13, had taken her Catholic high school exam in November, but Arocho was concerned that her daughter was breaking curfew whenever […]
norwoodnews.org

First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus

The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
Gothamist

Democrats won’t kick Lester Chang out of the NY Assembly

Assemblyman Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) arrives in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang can remain in the Assembly. Speaker Carl Heastie announced his decision on Friday afternoon, but vowed to refer the findings of an investigation to authorities. [ more › ]
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
