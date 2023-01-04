Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreementsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
4 Brooklyn hospitals still in negotiations with nurses’ union
Four private sector hospital systems in Brooklyn continue to negotiate with the nurses’ union as a potential Monday strike looms at hospitals across the city. Contracts expired on Dec. 31 for roughly 17,000 members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) at a dozen New York City hospitals. And after the last three traumatic years of COVID-19, overcrowded hospitals and staff shortages, nurses without a new contract say they are ready to walk.
Maryland woman donates her kidney to total stranger, saves life of Brookyn woman
A Brooklyn woman is alive thanks to the help of a total stranger from Maryland.
riverdalepress.com
Neighborhood keeps fighting for park enforcement
Community Board 8 plans on reaching out to its neighboring community boards to press the New York city parks department for more law enforcement within Van Cortlandt Park, the third largest city park. Compared to Central and Prospect parks, which is smaller than Vannie, the northwest Bronx park does not...
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open
A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic.
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic library
The Bronx will soon be home to one of the most beautiful libraries in New York City. Renderings have been revealed for the new Westchester Square Library Branch of the New York Public Library, which, once complete, will replace the current branch located a few blocks away over on Glebe Avenue.
norwoodnews.org
Carpenters & Contractors Unions Spread Holiday Cheer with Children’s Toy Drives in The Bronx
The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters, and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered over 1,734 toys to children throughout The Bronx and New York City during the holiday season in December 2022. The unions partnered with local elected officials and community organizations for 7 different events held across the borough and many more held throughout the city. Union representatives said while the holiday season is a joyful one, it can be difficult for many New Yorkers, and union carpenters and contractors wanted to do their part to give back to those in need.
Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
bkreader.com
Iwen Chu Found the Perfect Dem Candidate for BK’s New Senate District– Herself
When South Brooklyn resident Iwen Chu first heard state legislators were considering creating a new senate district for her Asian-plurality area, she immediately started searching for a candidate she could get behind. As club president of the Stars & Stripes Democratic Club of the 49th Assembly District, part of her...
NYC moms search for missing teen cousins, 13 and 15
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — When Delilah Arocho went to work as an emergency room nurse two days after Christmas, she hoped her 13-year-old daughter would be safe with her sister in the Bronx. Heaven-Monroe Curras, 13, had taken her Catholic high school exam in November, but Arocho was concerned that her daughter was breaking curfew whenever […]
norwoodnews.org
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus
The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
Democrats won’t kick Lester Chang out of the NY Assembly
Assemblyman Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) arrives in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang can remain in the Assembly. Speaker Carl Heastie announced his decision on Friday afternoon, but vowed to refer the findings of an investigation to authorities. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - The government has release new video evidence from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part of the...
bkreader.com
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% in Spots as XBB Variant Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern . The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data....
NY1
'We've turned pain into purpose': Bronx BP says progress made since Twin Parks fire
Monday will mark one year since a fire at a Bronx apartment complex claimed the lives of 17 people, including five children. On Jan. 9, 2022, a fire sparked by an electric space heater inside a second-floor apartment at the Twin Parks North West apartment complex quickly escalated to one of the worst tragedies in Bronx history.
Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mount Sinai Hospital to cut services amid nurses' negotiations with NYC hospitals
A tentative deal was reached between the New York State Nurses Association and two more New York City hospitals- Maimonides and Richmond University Medical. This comes as News 12 learns Mount Sinai Hospital is preparing to cut services if an agreement with the union is not reached.
