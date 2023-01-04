ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Braff calls ex Florence Pugh a ‘legend’ in sweet birthday post

By Amber Raiken
 3 days ago

Zach Braff has praised his ex, Florence Pugh , in a sweet birthday tribute just a few months after their split.

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to celebrate Pugh, who turned 27 on 3 January. In his post, he shared a photo of his ex smiling at the camera and sitting behind the Hollywood sign.

Braff also wrote a short and sweet message to her in the caption, which reads: “Happy Birthday, legend.”

Pugh then reposted the image onto her own Instagram Story, along with a white heart emoji. She also reshared birthday messages from many famous faces, including fashion designer Harris Reed and Millie Bobby Brown.

The Garden State star’s post comes months after he and the Don’t Worry Darling star ended their nearly three-year relationship.

Despite their split, they have continued to support each other on social media. In November, Pugh joked that she would “bid” for a Zoom call with him .

“Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me,” Braff wrote, in the caption on an Instagram post, about him and his Scrubs co-star, Donald Aison, before adding: “ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!”

In the comments, the Black Widow star wrote: “I’m deffo bidding on this,” prompting her ex to reply: “@florencepugh I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…”

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in August , Pugh publicly opened up about the breakup for the first time.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she said. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

Pugh also addressed the media’s interest in her relationship and how she found the paparazzi to be “cruel and invasive”.

“Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong,” the Little Women star added. “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about.”

