Khloe Kardashian addresses ‘unprovoked’ comments about her appearance amid Taylor Swift comparisons

Khloe Kardashian has responded to comments from trolls about her appearance after recent photos of the reality star sparked comparisons to Taylor Swift .

This week, Kardashian, 38, shared photos from her recent photoshoot with Sorbet magazine. In the photos, the Good American founder showed off a new faux bangs hairstyle, with Kardashian noting in the caption of one of her posts that she liked the style even though the clip-on hair “changed the shape of [her] face”.

“Fun fact: I wore clip-on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed,” she wrote, adding: “I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?”

Shortly after she shared the posts, fans flooded the comments section to question Kardashian’s appearance, which some suggested resembled the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Others questioned Kardashian’s claim that it was the bangs that “changed her appearance,” with one person reportedly writing: “Ohh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?”

The comment reportedly prompted a response from the reality star, who defended herself from the criticism while pointing out that she “openly” talks about her nose job, according to Cosmopolitan .

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years,” Kardashian wrote, according to the outlet. “So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

Kardashian then reportedly added that, “either way, attacking someone is sad,” with the mother of two claiming that an “unprovoked” attack is the “saddest part”.

“If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything,” she continued. “I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly.” The comment appears to have been deleted.

Kardashian first opened up about her rhinoplasty surgery in June 2021, during a Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, when she discussed the cosmetic surgery while addressing accusations she had undergone a “face transplant”.

At the time, Kardashian said that “everyone gets so upset” that she doesn’t talk about the procedure, before claiming that “no one’s ever asked” her what she has had done.

“You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose,” she said, before adding that she’s also had injections done and tried Botox, but “responded horribly”.

The reality star also discussed the cosmetic procedure during an April 2022 interview with Robin Roberts, during which she revealed that she wanted her nose done “forever,” and was happy she “finally got the courage”.

“My whole life I would say, I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” she said, adding: “But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

As for when she underwent the procedure, Kardashian told Roberts that she had the surgery a couple weeks before her daughter True’s first birthday, in April 2019.

Kardashian’s response to the latest comments about her appearance comes after she revealed in May 2022 that the plastic surgery rumours used to “bother” her.

“It did used to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants,” she told podcast host Amanda Hirsch during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I’m like: ‘Oh my god, I have?’ I was like: ‘That’s crazy!’”

According to Kardashian, she “couldn’t figure out why people thought that”.

At the time, Kardashian also joked about the “face transplant rumours,” adding: “I didn’t even know you could do a face transplant but that sounds amazing later in life.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian for comment.