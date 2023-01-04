ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tigers face high-scoring, new-look Arkansas basketball team

AUBURN, Alabama–Featuring the SEC’s second-leading scorer and a roster that is outscoring opponents by an average of 15.2 points per contest, the Arkansas Razorbacks are next on the schedule for the Auburn basketball Tigers. The teams will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday at Neville Arena and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
No. 1 South Carolina cruises to women's hoops victory over Auburn

Auburn was no match for college basketball’s top-ranked women’s basketball team as South Carolina took control early on its homecourt on the way to a 96-42 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night. The Gamecocks, last season’s national champion, improved to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Auburn dropped to 10-5 and 0-3 in the SEC.
No. 8 Tennessee hosts Carter and South Carolina

Tennessee Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-7, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -17; over/under is 126.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers after Chico Carter Jr. scored 24 points in South Carolina's 84-79 overtime loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks...
No. 20 Missouri hosts Vanderbilt following Manjon's 24-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-6, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits the No. 20 Missouri Tigers after Ezra Manjon scored 24 points in Vanderbilt's 84-79 overtime win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tigers are 9-1 on their home court. Missouri is fourth in college basketball...
1 SEC coach getting major raise

One SEC coach has worked his way to a major raise after a successful eight-win season. The South Carolina Gamecocks are giving coach Shane Beamer a significant pay rise, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Beamer’s salary is set to rise by nearly $4 million, going all the way up to roughly $6.5 million annually.... The post 1 SEC coach getting major raise appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
