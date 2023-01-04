Read full article on original website
247Sports
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
Shorthanded Tigers Trampled by No. 1 South Carolina
Still without Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn was unable to keep the pace with Dawn Staley's top-ranked Gamecocks on the road.
247Sports
Tigers face high-scoring, new-look Arkansas basketball team
AUBURN, Alabama–Featuring the SEC’s second-leading scorer and a roster that is outscoring opponents by an average of 15.2 points per contest, the Arkansas Razorbacks are next on the schedule for the Auburn basketball Tigers. The teams will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday at Neville Arena and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
247Sports
No. 1 South Carolina cruises to women's hoops victory over Auburn
Auburn was no match for college basketball’s top-ranked women’s basketball team as South Carolina took control early on its homecourt on the way to a 96-42 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night. The Gamecocks, last season’s national champion, improved to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Auburn dropped to 10-5 and 0-3 in the SEC.
FOX Sports
No. 8 Tennessee hosts Carter and South Carolina
Tennessee Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-7, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -17; over/under is 126.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers after Chico Carter Jr. scored 24 points in South Carolina's 84-79 overtime loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks...
FOX Sports
No. 20 Missouri hosts Vanderbilt following Manjon's 24-point game
Vanderbilt Commodores (8-6, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits the No. 20 Missouri Tigers after Ezra Manjon scored 24 points in Vanderbilt's 84-79 overtime win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tigers are 9-1 on their home court. Missouri is fourth in college basketball...
247Sports
Where Tennessee baseball is ranked in Perfect Games' Preseason Top 25
Tennessee debuted at No. 2 in Perfect Games' preseason top 25 rankings this week. The Vols were one of eight SEC teams ranked by the publication and the second-highest ranked SEC team. Perfect Game ranked LSU as the preseason No. 1 team in the country, while Arkansas is ranked No....
Live Updates: No. 7 Alabama Basketball vs. Kentucky
Stats, scoring, updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide takes on the Wildcats inside Coleman Coliseum.
1 SEC coach getting major raise
One SEC coach has worked his way to a major raise after a successful eight-win season. The South Carolina Gamecocks are giving coach Shane Beamer a significant pay rise, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Beamer’s salary is set to rise by nearly $4 million, going all the way up to roughly $6.5 million annually.... The post 1 SEC coach getting major raise appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
