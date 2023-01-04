Read full article on original website
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
Local authorities gave an update on their investigation into the actor's horrific freak accident.
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
‘I’m too messed up now to type’: Jeremy Renner shares first statement – and selfie – after accident
Jeremy Renner has issued his first statement since he was hit by his own snow plow, with authorities revealing that the 6,500kg vehicle had “run over” the star of The Avengers when it began to unexpectedly roll. On Tuesday afternoon Renner, who remains in a critical condition and...
Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital
The Marvel actor is still on the mend at the hospital after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day Jeremy Renner is continuing to give updates on his health from the hospital following a New Year's Day snowplow accident. On Friday, the Hawkeye actor, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Saturday, posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series...
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital in ‘critical but stable condition’ after snowplow accident
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable” condition Sunday after a snowplow accident, a report said. The “Hawkeye” star was injured in Nevada “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow,” a spokesperson for the two-time Oscar nominee told Deadline. The 51-year-old actor, also known for his starring role in the Paramount+ series “The Mayor of Kingstown,” was reportedly airlifted to an area hospital near Reno. His spokesperson said he is “receiving excellent care” and his family was by his side. Renner has a home close to Reno near the Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, a 1,300-acre resort with “groomed ski runs for all levels, complete...
