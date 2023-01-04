Wednesday season 2 will stay on Netflix despite conflicting reports

It looks like Wednesday is set to stay on Netflix for any future seasons despite reports to the contrary. Earlier this week, The Independent reported that Wednesday could be leaving Netflix in favor of Prime Video for season 2 (although the show hasn't actually been renewed for a second season yet).

This report stemmed from the fact that MGM Television is one of the production companies for the show and MGM is owned by Amazon. However, the deal between the studio and Netflix was made long before Amazon purchased MGM back in March 2022, according to IndieWire . Plus, it was previously reported that Amazon is not planning to make all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video (via Deadline ).

The hit series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams as she tries to settle in at Nevermore, a boarding school for outcasts, and get to grips with her newfound psychic abilities. The show's cast also includes Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore's principal, Christina Ricci as Wednesday's botany teacher, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Released on November 23, 2022, Wednesday became the second most-watched English-language series on the streamer, behind only Stranger Things season 4 , racking up over 1 billion hours viewed in its first three weeks on Netflix.

If you haven't caught the Addams Family spin-off yet, Wednesday season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. For more viewing inspiration, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies .