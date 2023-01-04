ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
First stop on the King Cake Tour 2023: Jak’s Donuts

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — It’s King Cake time in Louisiana. Gerald Gruenig is taking Acadiana Eats on the 2023 King Cake Tour. First stop: Jak’s Donuts in Broussard. Jak’s takes their well-loved, well-known cronuts and turns them into Cronut King Cakes. To place an order, call (337)-330-2400.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Funeral arrangements finalized for Caroline Gill

Funeral arrangements are set for one of the Brusly High teens killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
ATTENTION: Road Closure in Carencro

Some Carencro residents could experience delays in the near future. The City of the Carencro announced that a road will be closed from Thursday, January 5 through Tuesday, January 10. A crew will be installing a new sewer system. This project is taking place at the intersection of Walter Drive and Rampart Drive.
Drive-by shooting near Girard Park concerns parkgoers

Lafayette police are currently investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that occurred near Girad Park. Drive-by shooting near Girard Park concerns parkgoers. Lafayette police are currently investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that occurred near Girad Park.
