ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahutes.com

Shooting Struggles Lead to First Loss of Season for No. 8 Utah Women’s Basketball

BOULDER, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Utah Utes endured a cold-shooting first-half at Colorado on Friday night, but mounted a rally in the fourth quarter that ultimately fell short, as the Buffaloes handed Utah its first loss of the season, 77-67 at the CU Events Center. Utah's 14-0 start to the season (3-0 Pac-12) fell two games short of the best start in program history, and was one of just five starts of 14-0 by a Pac-12 team in conference history. Utah was one of the last four unbeaten teams in the nation before tonight's loss.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Dark Mode Schedule for Runnin' Utes Tilt Versus Oregon Saturday at 5PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team closes out the weekend with the Oregon Ducks this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. (MT) for its DARK MODE game. Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean will have the call on Pac-12 Networks as the Runnin' Utes look to pick up just their third win over the Ducks since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12. STARTING 5 TIDBITS.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Runnin' Utes Stay Undefeated Downing Oregon State 79-60

SALT LAKE CITY – Backed by a career-high tying 27 points from Branden Carlson along with double-doubles from the big man and Marco Anthony saw the Utah men's basketball team move to 5-0 in Pac-12 play Thursday night after it defeated Oregon State 79-60 inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Comeback

Utah loses key starter to transfer portal

The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

No. 3 Red Rocks Impress In Season Opener Against No. 6 LSU

SALT LAKE CITY- The No. 3 Red Rocks played host to the No. 6 LSU Tigers Friday night at the Huntsman Center in their season opener and did not disappoint. They beat the Tigers in front of a rowdy crowd 197.275 to 196.775 while still have some small things to build upon through the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball at Loyola Marymount

Happy New Year! BYU is on the road this week, and will first take on the Lions of Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. This will be BYU’s third game of conference play. So far, they are 2-0 in the WCC, with a road win at Pacific and a home win against Portland. The Cougars beat Portland on Saturday, 71-58. That game was BYU’s seventh consecutive win, with their last loss coming back in the first week of December. BYU’s overall record is 12-5.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
UTAH STATE
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for TREEO South Ogden in Utah

OGDEN, Utah — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent...
OGDEN, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
CLINTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy