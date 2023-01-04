Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
utahutes.com
Shooting Struggles Lead to First Loss of Season for No. 8 Utah Women’s Basketball
BOULDER, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Utah Utes endured a cold-shooting first-half at Colorado on Friday night, but mounted a rally in the fourth quarter that ultimately fell short, as the Buffaloes handed Utah its first loss of the season, 77-67 at the CU Events Center. Utah's 14-0 start to the season (3-0 Pac-12) fell two games short of the best start in program history, and was one of just five starts of 14-0 by a Pac-12 team in conference history. Utah was one of the last four unbeaten teams in the nation before tonight's loss.
utahutes.com
Dark Mode Schedule for Runnin' Utes Tilt Versus Oregon Saturday at 5PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team closes out the weekend with the Oregon Ducks this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. (MT) for its DARK MODE game. Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean will have the call on Pac-12 Networks as the Runnin' Utes look to pick up just their third win over the Ducks since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12. STARTING 5 TIDBITS.
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Stay Undefeated Downing Oregon State 79-60
SALT LAKE CITY – Backed by a career-high tying 27 points from Branden Carlson along with double-doubles from the big man and Marco Anthony saw the Utah men's basketball team move to 5-0 in Pac-12 play Thursday night after it defeated Oregon State 79-60 inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Utah loses key starter to transfer portal
The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
kslsports.com
No. 3 Red Rocks Impress In Season Opener Against No. 6 LSU
SALT LAKE CITY- The No. 3 Red Rocks played host to the No. 6 LSU Tigers Friday night at the Huntsman Center in their season opener and did not disappoint. They beat the Tigers in front of a rowdy crowd 197.275 to 196.775 while still have some small things to build upon through the season.
One of Utah football’s most important offensive linemen is reportedly entering the transfer portal
Multiple outlets reported that Utah Utes center Paul Maile is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
utahutes.com
Utah Volleyball Signs Reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year Emrie Satuala
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Volleyball kicked off the new year by adding middle blocker Emrie Satuala, who is transferring to Utah as the reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year. Satuala played her freshman season at Idaho State and was previously an All-State player at Bountiful High School.
A second Utah running back reportedly enters the transfer portal in as many days
Ricky Parks was a 4-star prospect in the Utes’ 2021 recruiting class but never played a down in Utah.
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
vanquishthefoe.com
How to watch BYU Basketball at Loyola Marymount
Happy New Year! BYU is on the road this week, and will first take on the Lions of Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. This will be BYU’s third game of conference play. So far, they are 2-0 in the WCC, with a road win at Pacific and a home win against Portland. The Cougars beat Portland on Saturday, 71-58. That game was BYU’s seventh consecutive win, with their last loss coming back in the first week of December. BYU’s overall record is 12-5.
kjzz.com
Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for TREEO South Ogden in Utah
OGDEN, Utah — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent...
Here are the most popular baby names in Utah County
Most popular baby names in Utah 2022. Most popular baby names 2022. What were the most popular baby names in 2022? Most popular baby girl names in 2022. Most popular baby boy names in 2022. What were the most popular boy names in Utah? Most popular girl names in Utah?
What did Salt Lake City search for on Google in 2022?
Google released its local year in search data for the last year, giving users insights into what topics captured their local community's interests in 2022, including Salt Lake City.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah
CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
kuer.org
Utah’s population is shifting away from kids and schools will need to adjust
Utah’s school-age population is projected to be the slowest growing age group in the state, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. This means some school districts will likely have to figure out how to respond to declining enrollment numbers, a challenge some districts already face. A research...
Comments / 0