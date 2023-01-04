Happy New Year! BYU is on the road this week, and will first take on the Lions of Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. This will be BYU’s third game of conference play. So far, they are 2-0 in the WCC, with a road win at Pacific and a home win against Portland. The Cougars beat Portland on Saturday, 71-58. That game was BYU’s seventh consecutive win, with their last loss coming back in the first week of December. BYU’s overall record is 12-5.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO